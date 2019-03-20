×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Traitors’ Producer 42 Hires Literary Manager Eugenie Furniss

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
EMMA APPLETON as FEEF SYMONDS
CREDIT: Rob Youngson

Eugenie Furniss is joining London- and Los Angeles-based management and production company 42 as literary manager, it was announced Wednesday. The company’s slate include movie “Ironbark,” a Cold War thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and TV series “Traitors,” a spy thriller coming to Netflix in the U.S. at the end of the month.

Furniss joins 42 in the London office to expand the company’s offerings in representation and create a book division that represents international authors, both across fiction and non-fiction. She brings with her a wealth of best-selling writers, with a particular interest in stories that translate to other media. Her clients’ work has been adapted for TV, including the hit BBC series “Call the Midwife,” which is filming season nine, the BBC’s “Hotel Babylon,” which aired for four seasons and starred Dexter Fletcher, and ITV’s “Mr. Selfridge,” starring Jeremy Piven.

Most recently Furniss set up and ran the book division at Furniss Lawton for seven years, the literary arm of the James Gant Group. Prior to this role, she was at WME for 15 years and ran their London book division for her final three years at the company.

Related

Furniss said: “From the moment I first walked in the door, I was struck by 42’s energy and dynamism. That fact, coupled with the extraordinary talent that they represent, convinced me that there was no better place for my authors to engage with all the developments we’re seeing across screen and stage.

“Representing their interests in the publishing world will remain my core business, but I hope to see more of my authors’ works being adapted into different media and, with the guidance of the team here, will also be encouraging those that are interested to learn, to write for other forms too.”

Partner and literary manager Cathy King said: “We are incredibly happy that Eugenie is joining us. She is a hugely talented, highly respected representative with wonderful clients. Her presence here – with her particular knowledge, expertise and the very special writers she works with – makes this undoubtedly a very significant and exciting development for the 42 team.”

42’s upcoming slate includes three films in post-production, Cold War thriller “Ironbark” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, “Military Wives,” starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, and “In the Shadow of the Moon,” featuring Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook.

In the TV sphere, six-parter “Traitors,” which is airing on Channel 4 in the U.K., is written by Bash Doran, and stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma Appleton, Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway. 42’s TV projects also include “‪Watership Down,” a four-hour animated miniseries adapted from the best-selling book, and featuring the voices of James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Ben Kingsley, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Arterton and Olivia Colman, which is on Netflix; “The English Game,” a six-part drama series in development with Netflix, written by Julian Fellowes; and “Wild Bill,” starring Rob Lowe for ITV.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon

    Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer Drops

    The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is finally here. The highly anticipated film, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to be released on July 26. Tarantino, who wrote the script and will also direct and produce the movie, was inspired by his own upbringing in the midst [...]

  • One-Cut-Of-The-Dead-Review

    Japanese Sleeper Hit ‘One Cut of the Dead’ Heads for English Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    “One Cut of the Dead,” a micro-budget horror film that last year defied the odds to become one of the biggest hits of the year in Japan, is headed for an English-language remake. Patrick Cunningham, a Japan-based American producer whose credits include “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and “Starlet,” is behind the venture. The original film, [...]

  • Come as You Are review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Come as You Are'

    The rare remake that’s actually a slight improvement on its predecessor, Richard Wong’s “Come as You Are” translates Geoffrey Enthoven’s 2011 Belgian “Hasta la Vista” to middle America. Other changes are less substantial, but this seriocomedy has a less formulaic feel than the original while remaining a crowd-pleasing buddy pic-caper with a soft-pedaled minority empowerment [...]

  • Strange Negotiations review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Strange Negotiations'

    In a era when some mainstream entertainers have transitioned to targeting faith-based audiences, David Bazan is moving in the other direction. The gifted songwriter’s ersatz band Pedro the Lion was perhaps the most successful Christian indie rock act of its time, and the first to significantly cross over to secular fans. Then he ditched that persona (and [...]

  • Bluebird review

    SXSW Film Review: ‘Bluebird’

    As affectionate as a love letter but as substantial as an infomercial, Brian Loschiavo’s “Bluebird” may be of most interest to casual and/or newly converted country music fans who have occasionally wondered about the songwriters behind the songs. There’s a better than even-money chance that anyone who’s a loyal and longtime aficionado of the musical [...]

  • ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending for the Fourth Week in a Row

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in row with “Wonder Park.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.18 million through Sunday for 1,718 national [...]

  • Michael B. Jordan Jordan Vogt-Roberts

    Film News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan, Jordan Vogt-Roberts Team for Monster Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, Michael B. Jordan is producing a creature feature, billiards champ Cisero Murphy is getting a movie, the sixth Terminator movie gets a title, and Graham King receives an honor. PROJECT UNVEILED New Regency and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society are partnering on an untitled monster movie from “Kong: Skull Island” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad