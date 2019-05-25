×
Cannes Market Claims Record Visitor Numbers

Variety Staff

promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder
CREDIT: REUTERS/Newscom

The Cannes Market, the Cannes Film Festival’s commercial wing, says that its 2019 edition welcomed a record number of participants. It reported 12,527 attendees.

The largest group by nationality was from the U.S. with 2,264 participants, followed by France with 1,943 participants, and the U.K. 1,145. Comparable figures for 2018 were not available.

The number from Europe grew by +4%, to 7,076 participants. The number from Africa showed the largest increase, up 22%, to 175 participants. First-time delegates came from Cameroon, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sudan and Tanzania.

The Village International hosted 56 pavilions from 96 countries. Newcomers included Ecuador, Poland, countries from Africa and The Great Silk Road.

There were 857 films screened this year (of which 693 premieres) with a total of almost 1,464 screenings. According to the market organizers, rights to 2,768 films were on sale, including 332 documentaries. Cannes XR offered a curated selection of 52 VR films, resulting in 4,741 viewings.

The new Match & Meet app connected 1,623 participants who exchanged 49,000 messages and generated over 500 meetings.

  promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder

    The Cannes Market, the Cannes Film Festival's commercial wing, says that its 2019 edition welcomed a record number of participants. It reported 12,527 attendees. The largest group by nationality was from the U.S. with 2,264 participants, followed by France with 1,943 participants, and the U.K. 1,145. Comparable figures for 2018 were not available. The number

