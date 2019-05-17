AIG and AS Talents Announce Agency Tie-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

David Unger’s talent, management and branding venture, Artist International Group, has partnered with AS Talents in France, which represents leading European performers Jean Reno, Christian Clavier, Elza Zylberstein and Rossy de Palma. Paris-based AS Talents is headed by Alexandra Schamis.

The move, announced Friday on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, is the latest for AIG, which has been operating in pre-launch mode since last year. The company’s ambition is to create an independent international management operation, and got its official start earlier this week in Cannes.

AIG’s international corporate expansion has been built on partnership arrangements with other independents in Asia and Europe. It has outposts in New York, Hong Kong and London.

AIG will assist AS talents in North America and Latin America, while AS will facilitate AIG clients’ careers in Europe. “This will meet the expectations of the digital industry in terms of multicultural content and the wishes of the new generation of curious and borderless talents,” the two said in a statement.

“It was a very straightforward meeting of minds,” Schamis told Variety. “Our clients were urging us to do something like this in Hollywood, while David’s talents wanted the same kind of initiative in Europe.”