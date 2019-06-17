×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Lions Takes Place in Time of Change for Ad World

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
welcome home Apple Ad
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

The ad industry gathers June 17-21 for its annual celebration of commercials, marketing and creativity, the Cannes Lions in the French Riviera.

It does so against a backdrop of ongoing and profound upheaval within the world of advertising. The share prices of all the major ad groups, such as WPP, Publicis and Omnicom, are down significantly over the past 12 months amid clients’ complaints that the big shops are no longer set up to help brands reach consumers in a fragmented online world.

Many brands are creating their ads more cheaply in-house for use on Facebook or Google. “Not every bit of advertising needs to be epic,” noted Unilever’s chief marketing officer Keith Weed at last year’s Cannes Lions. Other brands are turning to consultancies including Accenture Interactive and Deloitte Digital, specialists in data management and analytics, to help them reach consumers more effectively. Or they are experimenting with branded content in a bid to stand out.

Related

So this year’s Cannes Lions is all about how to inject purpose, pleasure and, of course, profit back into the ad world. Here’s what to look out for:

TALENT: The Cannes Lions is awash with so many executives and stars from the worlds of TV and film, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were actually at the Cannes Film Festival or Mipcom. Producer Shonda Rhimes, director Alfonso Cuaron and actor Jeff Goldblum are all taking part in panels, while Jeffrey Katzenberg is being honored as Media Person of the Year, and “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels will receive the Cannes Lions’ first Entertainment Person of the Year Award. As advertising needs to be more creative to stand out, agencies are hoping to learn a thing or two from them about storytelling and showmanship.

APPLE IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Cannes Lions has named Apple as its Creative Marketer of the Year, a prize that’s previously been won by Coca-Cola, Google and Heineken. It follows a remarkable showing for the brand at last year’s Cannes Lions, with the Spike Jonze-directed “Welcome Home” film winning a Grand Prix.

DIVERSITY: As with the wider creative industries, advertising has a diversity problem. There’s a raft of sessions on the subject, while the jury members are, says the Cannes Lions organizers, the most diverse roster to date. Jurors from more than 50 countries will be judging entrants’ work. Some 48% of 2019’s jurors are female, up from 40% in 2016.

PRIZE WINNERS: The Cannes Lions honors remain highly fought over. Last year, the fest simplified its awards structure, cutting the number of prizes as part of an overhaul to address criticism that the Cannes Lions had become too expensive and unwieldy, and had lost sight of creativity.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Biz

  • welcome home Apple Ad

    Cannes Lions Takes Place in Time of Change for Ad World

    The ad industry gathers June 17-21 for its annual celebration of commercials, marketing and creativity, the Cannes Lions in the French Riviera. It does so against a backdrop of ongoing and profound upheaval within the world of advertising. The share prices of all the major ad groups, such as WPP, Publicis and Omnicom, are down [...]

  • R&B Singer Ann Marie Signs With

    R&B Singer Ann Marie Signs With Interscope Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chicago-based R&B singer-songwriter Ann Marie, known for her hit “Secret” with YK Osiris, has signed with Interscope Records, the company announced exclusively to Variety today. “Ann Marie is the prototype for today’s artist,” says Nicole Wyskoarko, the label’s EVP of urban operations. “She’s developed and cultivated a dedicated fan base using the tools of today [...]

  • Gay Chorus Deep South

    Branded Content Campaigns Help Ads Cut Through Clutter

    The business of advertising has changed from the days when an expensive 30-second spot was the be-all and end-all of a campaign, leading many commercials production companies and their directors to diversify. In an era of content overload, when it’s easier than ever for consumers to skip an ad or avoid it altogether, many advertisers [...]

  • Gloria Vanderbilt Dead at 95

    Gloria Vanderbilt Dies at 95

    Gloria Vanderbilt, a famous model and socialite who was often a subject of fascination in the worlds of fashion and media, has died at 95, according to a report on CNN, where her son, anchor Anderson Cooper, has worked for several years. From a young age, Vanderbilt led a tumultuous life, one marked by a [...]

  • Patrick Drahi

    Altice's Patrick Drahi to Acquire Sotheby's Auction House for $3.7 Billion

    Patrick Drahi, the owner of the telecom group Altice, is on track to purchase Sotheby’s, the high-profile auction house, for $3.7 billion. The acquisition would turn Sotheby’s into a privately owned concern after 31 years as a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange. Drahi said the acquisition had “no capital link with Altice [...]

  • Soundgarden’s Immersive 'Artists Den' Experience Premieres

    Soundgarden’s Immersive 'Artists Den' Experience Premieres This Week (Exclusive Preview)

    There’s no question that the posthumous release is the most difficult to get right: Human beings are unpredictable, and trying to guess what a person’s intentions might have been is an unhill (if not a losing) battle. Yet posthumous releases ranging from Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” to recent Prince and Jimi Hendrix collections prove [...]

  • entertainment weekly

    In New Era, Entertainment Weekly Must Appeal Moment by Moment

    When Entertainment Weekly launched in 1990, ambitious executives running the new publication – which debuted with a relatively unknown K.D. Lang on the cover –  tread deliberately into uncharted territory. Nearly 30 years later, personnel are carving out a similar path. EW will have to chronicle entertainment of the moment, even as its print magazine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad