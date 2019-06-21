The State of LGBTQ Rights Globally

Pride is on the march across the globe as more and more countries recognize the freedom and rights of their LGBTQ citizens. Homosexuality is now legal in a majority of the world’s 195 nations — the latest, Botswana, joined the list June 11 — and marriage equality prevails in nearly 30 territories, covering more than a billion people.

But advances have been countered by setbacks. Last year, India’s Supreme Court finally struck down a colonial-era law criminalizing gay sex in the world’s second-most populous nation, but Kenya’s high court upheld a similar statute in May. Also last month, Taiwan became the latest territory to allow same-sex couples to wed, but just a few weeks before that, Brunei joined the roster of about a dozen countries where homosexuality can be punishable by death.

An international outcry, led by celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John, forced the sultan of Brunei to put a moratorium on enforcement of that horrific policy. The case offered proof that speaking out and acting up can effect change — and that it’s as vital as ever.

Countries with marriage equality

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Colombia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greenland

Iceland

Ireland

Luxembourg

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland)

Uruguay

United States

Countries With Civil Unions/Partnerships

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Cyprus

Ecuador

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Northern Ireland

Slovenia

Switzerland

Countries where homosexuality is illegal

(Countries in bold are places where it can be punishable by death)

Afghanistan

Algeria

Antigua & Barbuda

Bangladesh

Barbados

Bhutan

Brunei

Burundi

Cameroon

Chad

Comoros

Cook Islands

Dominica

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guyana

Iran

Iraq

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Kuwait

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Myanmar

Namibia

Nigeria (northern half of country)

Oman

Palestine

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe