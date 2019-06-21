×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
LGBT Rights Around the World
CREDIT: Variety

The State of LGBTQ Rights Globally

By

Pride is on the march across the globe as more and more countries recognize the freedom and rights of their LGBTQ citizens. Homosexuality is now legal in a majority of the world’s 195 nations — the latest, Botswana, joined the list June 11 — and marriage equality prevails in nearly 30 territories, covering more than a billion people.

But advances have been countered by setbacks. Last year, India’s Supreme Court finally struck down a colonial-era law criminalizing gay sex in the world’s second-most populous nation, but Kenya’s high court upheld a similar statute in May. Also last month, Taiwan became the latest territory to allow same-sex couples to wed, but just a few weeks before that, Brunei joined the roster of about a dozen countries where homosexuality can be punishable by death.

An international outcry, led by celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John, forced the sultan of Brunei to put a moratorium on enforcement of that horrific policy. The case offered proof that speaking out and acting up can effect change — and that it’s as vital as ever.

Countries with marriage equality

Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Colombia
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Greenland
Iceland
Ireland
Luxembourg
Malta
Mexico
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Portugal
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Taiwan
United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland)
Uruguay
United States

Countries With Civil Unions/Partnerships

Chile
Croatia
Czech Republic
Cyprus
Ecuador
Estonia
Greece
Hungary
Italy
Northern Ireland
Slovenia
Switzerland

Countries where homosexuality is illegal

(Countries in bold are places where it can be punishable by death)

Afghanistan
Algeria
Antigua & Barbuda
Bangladesh
Barbados
Bhutan
Brunei
Burundi
Cameroon
Chad
Comoros
Cook Islands
Dominica
Egypt
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Gambia
Ghana
Grenada
Guinea
Guyana
Iran
Iraq
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Myanmar
Namibia
Nigeria (northern half of country)
Oman
Palestine
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Qatar
St. Kitts & Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Samoa
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Sudan
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Syria
Tanzania
Togo
Tonga
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Uganda
United Arab Emirates
Uzbekistan
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe

More Biz

  • Jussie Smollett

    Judge to Appoint Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

    In yet another bizarre twist, a Chicago judge on Friday ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the hoax case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Judge Michael Toomin ruled that State’s Attorney Kim Foxx should have appointed a special prosecutor when she opted to recuse herself early in the case. Instead, Foxx turned [...]

  • LGBT Rights Around the World

    The State of LGBTQ Rights Globally

    Pride is on the march across the globe as more and more countries recognize the freedom and rights of their LGBTQ citizens. Homosexuality is now legal in a majority of the world’s 195 nations — the latest, Botswana, joined the list June 11 — and marriage equality prevails in nearly 30 territories, covering more than [...]

  • Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation

    Latin Hitmaker Tainy and Ex-Roc Nation Exec Launch NEON16 With Interscope (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy-winning reggaeton hitmaker Tainy — who’s coproduced two of the biggest songs of the past two years, J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Cardi B’s “I Like It” — and former Roc Nation Records executive VP Lex Borrero have teamed up to launch a new company called NEON16. Described as a “multifaceted talent incubator,” NEON16’s label [...]

  • Cardi B and OffsetASCAP Rhythm &

    Cardi B, T.I., Motown Win Big at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

    Cardi B took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at Thursday evening’s 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizing her as the artist who has written or co-written the greatest number of most-performed songs of the past year via hits like “Bartier Cardi,” “Ring,” [...]

  • Sub Pop Cofounder Jonathan Poneman Talks

    Sub Pop Cofounder Jonathan Poneman Talks Legacy and Lifetime Achievement Award

    In its early days, Sub Pop seemed like one of the last record companies on earth that would survive, let alone remain vital, for more than 30 years. They brought Nirvana and Soundgarden to the world, but seemed destined to be forever typecast as the ground zero of grunge, a rock genre that shook the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad