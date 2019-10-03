×
Where’s the Best Place to See a Movie in New York? A Few Suggestions

AMC Dine-in Landmark Movie Theaters NYC
CREDIT: AMC: Courtesy of amc theatres; Landmark: Jeremy Frechette/Landmark Cinemas;

Luxury multiplexes are popping up across New York, offering moviegoers high-end date nights with waiter service and comfortable recliners. Yearning to make an event out of going to the movies, New Yorkers can be sure that these new theaters will give them an evening to remember.

The Landmark at 57 West

657 W. 57th St., New York, N.Y. 10019; Seat Quality: The leather recliners feel like upgraded nail salon pedicure chairs; Concessions: Gourmet items include Brooklyn-made ice cream, macarons and wasabi peas; A Look Inside: Opened in 2017 near the Hudson River, this venue has tan leather barstools in its bar, JD’s Place, against sculptural gold light fixtures; Adult Ticket Price: $18.50

IPic New York City

11 Fulton St., New York, N.Y. 10038; Seat Quality: The “premium plus” orange-and-black reclining seats cleverly provide blankets and pillows; Concessions: Prompt waiter service lets premium plus ticket holders choose from menu items including lobster rolls and flatbreads, and munch on unlimited popcorn; A Look Inside: Original artwork adorns the walls. The venue, opened in 2016 in the Seaport District, feels like a chic loft space; Adult Ticket Price: Premium and premium plus seats range from $16 to $34

Regal Essex Crossing & RPX

129 Delancey St., New York, N.Y. 10002; Seat Quality: Resting in these recliners with legs out feels like breaking in a recently bought couch; Concessions: Cheeseburgers and tacos are among the items available; A Look Inside: Cleanliness and style reign supreme in this Lower East Side venue, opened in April, with its polished black granite floors and blue neon lighting; Adult Ticket Price: $17.90

CMX Cinébistro

400 E. 62nd St., New York, N.Y. 10065; Seat Quality:These gray-cloth-and-leather seats feel like forced relaxation, with the leg rest falling at an awkward place on your calves; Concessions:Waiters arrive at the press of a button with complimentary popcorn and menu orders; A Look Inside:Cinébistro’s neutral-toned theaters are tucked away behind the large bar areas; Adult Ticket Price:$17 to $20

Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park

188 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11215; Seat Quality:These seats don’t recline and are accompanied not by cupholders but rather a wooden tabletop; Concessions:Waiters take orders written on sheets of paper from a menu including movie-themed delectables; A Look Inside:Marble staircases and ornate golden ceilings were recovered during the theater’s renovation and subsequent reopening in 2018; Adult Ticket Price:$13

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn

445 Albee Square W #4, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11201; Seat Quality:Upright seats don’t let you recline but make it easy to eat; Concessions:The seven-page menu comprises more than 40 locally brewed beers and vegan options; A Look Inside:The first floor of this three-year-old venue has a gift shop and a House of Wax bar with wax heads dating to the 18th century; Adult Ticket Price:$17.50

AMC Dine-In Staten Island 11

2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island, N.Y. 10314; Seat Quality:Heated brown-leather-and-red-trim seats feel like sitting in Dad’s favorite recliner; Concessions:Items such as milkshakes and sandwiches are available at the theater’s restaurant, MacGuffins, or the concession stand and are brought to your seat; A Look Inside:This multiplex opened in February and features photos of movie stars on the walls; Adult Ticket Price:$14.99

    Luxury multiplexes are popping up across New York, offering moviegoers high-end date nights with waiter service and comfortable recliners. Yearning to make an event out of going to the movies, New Yorkers can be sure that these new theaters will give them an evening to remember. The Landmark at 57 West 657 W. 57th St., New [...]

