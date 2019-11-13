×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety’s Business Managers Elite Honoree Bill Tanner Looks Back, and Ahead

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Business Managers Elite honoree Bill Tanner
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bill Tanner

As Hollywood business managers go, Bill Tanner of Tanner, Mainstain, Glynn & Johnson is one the most respected, with an impressive list of loyal big-name clients that includes Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) and Aaron Sorkin (“The West Wing,” Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”).

Tanner, also known for his real estate and equity investment skills, is Variety’s 2019 recipient of the Business Managers Elite Award, given each year to a business manager for a commitment to philanthropy and to giving back. Tanner will receive the award at a breakfast Nov. 13 at the Montage Beverly Hills.

Tanner is a longtime board member of the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation. He started off on its auditing committee, double-checking its financial statements, and in recent years he’s taken an active role on the fundraising committee.

“It’s not easy to ask clients to give to your charity, because they all have their own charities,” says Tanner. “But in the past, my clients have given, and once they start, it’s a recurring contribution. My job is also to talk to clients when they do their estate plans and, if there’s money left over, ask that maybe they put the Jonsson Cancer Foundation in there.”

Tanner and the firm are also active sponsors of the Jewish National Fund and the Alliance for Children’s Rights, and he promotes and supports employee volunteerism and charity initiatives, giving employees time and resources to invest in their chosen charities. He also provides free advice and mentoring to friends and acquaintances on how to properly invest, save and build net worth.

“Obviously, he’s a smart guy,” says his longtime professional partner, Peter Mainstain. “But one of the secrets to his success is his ability to lighten up a room, to make people smile and feel good. He’s got great, long-term friends at different levels — people from school, people from personal relationships — and he’s close with many of his clients. I keep saying, and I mean it, that when I grow up I want to be like Bill.”

A Los Angeles native, Tanner started his career in accounting in 1965 and passed the CPA exam in 1971. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, he worked at an accounting firm that handled Las Vegas hotels, and would spend several weeks out of each month in Sin City auditing the book of the Dunes, the Flamingo and the Horseshoe.

“I was there during ‘the days.’ That’s all I say,” says Tanner, cryptically. “It was before the corporations were involved.”

Mainstain had worked at the same accounting firm and they had played together in three-on-three nighttime pickup basketball games at Hamilton High in West L.A. One fateful day in 1975, they ran into each other on Wilshire Boulevard. By that time, Tanner was on his own, handling tax work fed to him by a UCLA frat brother at the law firm Loeb & Loeb. He thought if he had some help, he might be able to go skiing during tax season, so he invited Mainstain to join him.

“I call that our living together year,” recalls Mainstain. “Bill had an office in one of these executive office suites, and I rented a space there. And the end of that year, we decided, yeah, this is going to work. So in terms of corporate governance records, our firm began officially on June 30, 1976.”

Tanner’s first business management client was writer-producer Tom Patchett (“The Bob Newhart Show,” “Alf”), whose tax returns he did for $75 a year when he had his CPA practice. Years later, Patchett – who remains a client to this day – was writing and producing the Mary Tyler Moore variety show “Mary” (1978) with his then-partner Jay Tarses, and he recommended Tanner’s services to one of its ensemble cast members, Keaton.

Similarly, Tanner has handled Sorkin since the late ’80s, when his play “A Few Good Men” was on Broadway, and “Frasier” creators Peter Casey and David Lee since they were staff writers on “The Golden Girls.”

“One of the reasons our firm has been so successful is the loyalty of the clients,” says Tanner. “In this business, where entertainers switch attorneys, agents and managers so often, they have stayed with us from the beginning.”

Tanner says that, while he doesn’t plan on ever retiring, he may “ease off a little” starting in January. “I plan on letting my partners take over and do a lot of the work I used to do. I will always continue helping them with the real estate, the estate planning and the equities, but in terms of the actual tax work. … I don’t plan on doing another tax return again.”

More Biz

  • Variety Business Managers Elite honoree Bill

    Variety’s Business Managers Elite Honoree Bill Tanner Looks Back, and Ahead

    As Hollywood business managers go, Bill Tanner of Tanner, Mainstain, Glynn & Johnson is one the most respected, with an impressive list of loyal big-name clients that includes Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) and Aaron Sorkin (“The West Wing,” Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”). Tanner, also known for his real estate and equity investment skills, is Variety’s [...]

  • Euphoria HBO

    Business Managers Adapt to Generational Change

    A youth movement has swept through most of Hollywood. The digital generation has moved into high-level jobs at a tender age, and young influencers are bursting forth from YouTube to enter mainstream media. Nonetheless, an older generation remains entrenched in the business management community, which often handles the financial aff airs of newly rich baby [...]

  • Alan Horn Disney

    Variety Keynote Speaker Alan Horn Sees Opportunities in Expanded Portfolio

    As Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer, Hollywood veteran Alan Horn oversees the most enviable content portfolio in show business. In step with his co-chairman, Alan Bergman, Horn has command of monolithic brands like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Pixar — to say nothing of the 21st Century Fox film assets the men added [...]

  • Edward Cheng, Tencent Pictures CEO

    Tencent Results Show Rising Cost of Compliance, Impact of China's Slowing Economy

    Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that commands dominant positions across games, music, streaming and social media, Wednesday revealed third quarter results weighed down by slowing ad sales, slowing PC games and rising costs. Revenues in the July-to-September period showed a 21% year-on-year increase to RMB97.2 billion ($13.8 billion). Net profits dropped 13% to RMB20.4 billion [...]

  • Lilly Burns Tony Hernandez

    Variety to Honor Jax Media Chiefs Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns at New Leaders Event

    Emmy Award-winning producer Tony Hernandez and Emmy-nominated producer Lilly Burns will receive the Creative Leadership Award on behalf of Jax Media at the Variety New Leaders event presented by City National Bank, taking place Nov. 14 in New York City. As founders of Jax Media, Hernandez and Burns have produced shows and specials such as [...]

  • Andrea Bocelli

    Andrea Bocelli Calls Plácido Domingo Cancellations Due to Sexual Harassment Claims ‘Absurd’

    Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is defending embattled opera star Plácido Domingo, saying it is “absurd” that concerts have been canceled in the wake of multiple sexual-harassment allegations. “I am still appalled at what happened to this incredible artist,” Bocelli said, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t understand this. Tomorrow a lady can just come up [...]

  • Rudy Lopez Negrete Returns to CAA     

    Rudy Lopez Negrete Returns to CAA

    Rudy Lopez Negrete has rejoined CAA as an agent in the Music Touring department, specifically focused on leading brand partnerships for CAA’s Latin music clients. He will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office, where he will work with Latin artists including Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Isabela Merced, Luis Fonsi, Mon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad