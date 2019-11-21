×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Byron Allen’s Discrimination Suit Against Comcast Should Be Allowed to Move Forward

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Byron Allen
CREDIT: Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

More than anything, the Supreme Court justices seemed bemused.

Comcast executives and entrepreneur Byron Allen came to the nation’s high court on Nov. 13 to duke it out over the racial discrimination case that Allen’s Entertainment Studios has pursued since 2015. 

But the question put before the court was a narrow issue of legal precedent and requirements for pursuing a civil rights claim — so granular that Chief Justice John Roberts gently suggested early in the hourlong hearing that the debate was “somewhat academic.” As the hearing went on, it became clear that the conflict was rooted in the two sides jockeying against each other to set up favorable conditions for the burden of proof down the road, should the case be sent back to a lower court.

Comcast argued that Allen, who is African American, would need to prove that his lawsuit over Comcast’s decision not to carry seven cable channels owned by Entertainment Studios ultimately met the “but-for” legal test, meaning that but for racial discrimination, Comcast would have entered into a carriage agreement with Entertainment Studios. 

Allen’s team, led by Berkeley School of Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky, maintained that at the complaint stage, the case only needed to provide plausible allegations that race was a “motivating factor” in Comcast’s decision. Allen’s $20 billion suit against the company was dismissed three times by lower courts. Last year, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Allen that the motivating factor standard was sufficient and that the suit had been improperly dismissed by the lower courts. 

“What’s the difference?” asked Justice Stephen Breyer with a touch of irritation. As the hearing wore on, Chemerinsky and Comcast lead attorney Miguel Estrada, of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, both were pressed by the jurists to acknowledge that to prevail in the end, Allen would have to prove that Comcast’s denial of carriage met the but-for test. But at the initial complaint stage, Chemerinsky argued strenuously that demonstrating allegations that race was a motivating factor was enough to get the case moving forward — in contrast to previous judges’ decisions to dismiss the case shortly after it was filed. Now, he resisted the Supreme Court justices’ effort to characterize the debate as insignificant in the long run because of what the but-for designation would mean for the legal procedure should the case go to trial. 

In civil rights cases hinging on a but-for test, there’s ample precedent for what is known as “burden-shifting” in trial procedure. In this scenario, the burden of proving that Allen faced racial discrimination would shift from a legal standpoint to Comcast to provide “race-neutral” explanations for its decision-making. If race is seen as a motivating factor but not the sole reason for the decision, the burden would be on Allen’s team to prove that he was denied the same right as a white person to make and enforce contracts, per the specifics of the law that Allen invoked in his suit. In effect, this means that while the “motivating factor” standard is the better way to get the case to go to trial, the “but-for” standard may be the better chance for Allen to prevail.

At one point, Justice Neil Gorsuch had a testy exchange with Chemerinsky in which Gorsuch pressed the lawyer to agree with the opinion expressed by Justice Elena Kagan that the Ninth Circuit erred in its appellate decision by suggesting that Allen could prevail in the case even if race were found to be but one motivating factor. 

Toward the end of the hearing, Roberts keyed in on the importance of the distinction.

“It seems to me that your focus is on the availability of the burden-shifting mechanism, right?” Roberts asked Chemerinsky. The answer from the noted legal scholar was quick and affirmative. 

The focus on the narrow, legalistic issues in the forum that represents the pinnacle of American jurisprudence was frustrating because Allen’s suit raises important questions about access to opportunity and whether that process is truly colorblind. Those issues are bigger than the stakes of whether Allen’s channels are carried by the nation’s largest cable operator. 

From the questioning, some of the justices seemed inclined to craft a ruling that would allow the case to move forward into the discovery and deposition phase. The arguments in the nation’s highest court underscored the need for Allen’s most significant claims to be evaluated on the basis of facts and information gleaned through the litigation process. His lawsuit should be allowed to move through the courts on its own merits — not legalese — just as entrepreneurs from any background deserve a bias-free environment to rise or fall on the strength of their business ventures. 

More Biz

  • Courtney Kemp Agboh'Power' TV show final

    Christine Baranski, Karey Burke and Courtney Kemp Set for Brandon Tartikoff Awards

    Christine Baranski, “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp and ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke are among the five recipients set for the 2020 Brandon Tartikoff Awards, to be handed out in January as part of the annual NATPE conference in Miami. Jeff Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia and president of CNN Worldwide, [...]

  • BMI’s Charlie Feldman Retiring After 31

    BMI’s Charlie Feldman Retiring After 31 Years With Company

    Charlie Feldman, BMI’s Vice President of Creative in New York, announced today that he will retire from the company at the end of the year. A 31-year veteran of BMI, Feldman will continue to consult for the company in the new year, according to the announcement. Mike O’Neill, President and CEO of BMI, said, “I [...]

  • Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote

    Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote Variety Innovate Summit

    “The Big Bang Theory” co-creator and TV producer Chuck Lorre and the head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber will keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit presented by PwC on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Lorre will share the career experiences that lead to his co-creating and executive producing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” Lorre’s extensive [...]

  • Adele Haenel Adèle Haenel

    Accusations Against Roman Polanski, Other Filmmakers Propel #MeToo in France

    When the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke two years ago, the news was mostly met in France with a Gallic shrug. Screen icon Catherine Deneuve even denounced the #MeToo movement as creating a “totalitarian” environment. But bombshell accusations this month from actors Adèle Haenel and Valentine Monnier may finally have turned the tide in the local film [...]

  • Subhash Chandra Chairman of the Zee

    Another 16% Slice of India’s Zee to be Sold by Essel

    The Essel Group is to sell a further 16.5% stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, India’s largest private sector broadcast group. The debt-reduction move comes just months after Essel auctioned off an 11% tranche of ZEEL. “The Group seeks to sell up to 16.5% stake in ZEEL to financial investors, in order to repay loan [...]

  • Frank Cicha

    Listen: Why Fox Television Stations Embraced Trial and Error in Daytime

    Frank Cicha, head of programming for Fox Television Stations, saw the future coming nearly a decade ago when Fox’s TV station group committed many millions to land syndication rights to “The Big Bang Theory” back in 2010. Even then, it was clear that big hits on the scale of “Big Bang” were going to be [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Files Malicious Prosecution Counterclaim Against City of Chicago

    Jussie Smollett has filed a counterclaim against the city of Chicago, several Chicago Police Department officers, and brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo claiming that he was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him “humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress.” The filing document, obtained by Variety, alleges that the Chicago P.D. “obtained false and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad