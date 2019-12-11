×
Kasi Lemmons, Jane Rosenthal, Ann Dowd Talk Golden Globes Female Director Snub

By
Addie Morfoot

Contributor

Kasi LemmonsNew York Women in Film and Television's 40th Annual Muse Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The absence of women among director nominees for the Golden Globes is another example of how much work remains to be done to achieve gender parity in the entertainment industry, honorees said Tuesday night at the 40th annual Muse Awards presented by New York Women in Film and Television.

“Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons, “The Irishman” producer Jane Rosenthal and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Ann Dowd shared their thoughts about the helming snub as the three were feted for their work.

Upon receiving NYWIFT’s first-ever and only Career Impact Achievement Award, Rosenthal, the longtime business partner of Robert De Niro, told the crowd, “It’s wonderful to be acknowledged, but you don’t manifest justice or impact with an award. We create impact when we commit to doing something. We must also commit to supporting each other to promote and produce underrepresented voices.”

The org, which aims to improve on gender equality in the New York entertainment industry, honored a total of seven leading women during a two-hour luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Lemmons, who was the recipient of NYWIFT’s Nancy Malone Directing award, said that she was “thrilled” by the two Golden Globe nods awarded to her Harriet Tubman biopic starring Cynthia Erivo, but wasn’t exactly surprised that women directors like herself weren’t included in the feature directing category.

“Unfortunately it’s just more of the same,” Lemmons told Variety.

Rosenthal cautioned that it was important to keep the significance of awards in perspective.

“We can’t look at how far we have come in two years by how awards are garnered,” Rosenthal said. “As soon as we start looking at awards to equal impact, we are in a pretty sad situation.”

Dowd acknowledged that the entertainment industry has a “ways to go” when it comes to parity, before adding that “there is no looking back and I think that is very significant.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress said she isn’t sure what is in store for her character Aunt Lydia during the upcoming season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” But the thesp was positive that, “Lydia has some work to do. I’m expecting some rough times ahead.”

Although Season 4 of the Hulu drama doesn’t start filming until March, Dowd said she wouldn’t be spending her downtime reuniting with Damon Lindelo on his buzzy HBO hit “Watchmen.” The pair previously worked together on HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

“I love Damon so much,” Dowd said. “I’ll have to look into a (‘Watchmen’) part.”

The gala, emceed by Nancy Giles, also honored Gloria Estefan; founder of Carolines on Broadway Caroline Hirsch; Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud; as well as writer and actor Shoshannah Stern.

(Pictured: Kasi Lemmons)

