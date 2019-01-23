×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney to Open ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Theme Park

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The Shanghai Disneyland theme park is to be expanded with the construction of a themed land based on the “Zootopia” animated film and its characters. It will be the first “Zootopia” land at any Disney park worldwide.

“The rapid rate of expansion at Shanghai Disney Resort demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the company’s future development in China,” said Bob Chapek, Disney’s chairman of parks, experiences and consumer products. Disney did not reveal either the expected cost of the project or the anticipated opening date, but said that construction would begin “this year.”

“The new themed land will invite guests to fully immerse themselves in the mammalian metropolis of ‘Zootopia,’ ‘where anyone can be anything,’ and come along on an adventure with Judy and Nick, the lead characters from the hit, Academy Award-winning animated movie. With a brand-new attraction, entertainment, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings, the new land will provide guests with even more to experience and enjoy at Shanghai Disneyland than ever before,” Disney said in a statement.

The “Zootopia” movie was released in China in March 2016. It earned $236 million, an all-comers record for an animation film in Chinese theaters.

The Shanghai park opened in June 2016 with six themed sections, and welcomed some 11 million visitors in its first year. It received its first post-launch expansion in April 2018 with the opening of Toy Story Land. The “Zootopia” section will be the park’s eighth themed land.

“Since the resort’s Grand Opening in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland has gone from strength to strength – continuing to expand and enjoying ever-rising attendance rates while also providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests,” said Yang Jinsong, chairman of Shanghai Shendi Group, Disney’s Chinese joint venture partner for Shanghai Disney Resort.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Biz

  • David Glasser

    David Glasser to Launch $300 Million Shingle With Ron Burkle's Backing (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Glasser, the former chief operating officer of the Weinstein Co., is launching a $300 million film and TV company with the backing of billionaire investor Ron Burkle, Variety has learned. The formation of the production outfit, named 101 Studios, marks a fresh start for Glasser, who was in line to become CEO of the [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York

    Judge Refuses to Pause Weinstein Class Action Case

    A judge on Tuesday denied Harvey Weinstein’s request to put a class action lawsuit on hold pending the outcome of his criminal trial. Ten women have sued Weinstein in federal court in the Southern District of New York, accusing him of violating the federal sex trafficking statute. The suit also alleges that an array of [...]

  • Andrea Ganis Promoted to President of

    Atlantic Records Elevates Andrea Ganis to President of Promotion

    Andrea Ganis has been promoted to the newly created position of president of promotion for Atlantic Records, it was announced today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. In her new role, she will continue to oversee all promotion activities for Atlantic and its subsidiary labels while serving on [...]

  • Roma

    Netflix Joins the Motion Picture Association of America

    UPDATED WASHINGTON — Netflix has joined the Motion Picture Association of America, a move that reflects its evolution as a major player in the movie business. The MPAA currently has six major studios as members, and it collected about $38 million in membership dues in 2017, according to its most recent filing with the IRS. [...]

  • Fate of 'Simpsons' Up in Air

    What Will Happen to 'The Simpsons’ as Disney Takes Over Fox?

    When “The Simpsons” ends its 30th and current season this spring, it will have racked up 663 original episodes — having a season ago passed “Gunsmoke” (635) as the longest-running scripted program in television history. But with the Walt Disney Co.’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox pending, one of TV’s least likely institutions could prove more [...]

  • Best Worst Performances Pink

    Pink, Muse, Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault During Grammy Week

    Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton will headline Citi Sound Vault, the three-night live-music platform taking place at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy week. Pink will kick off the Live Nation-produced series on Feb. 7, followed by Muse on Feb. 9 and Stapleton on Grammy night, the 10th. “This will be my first time performing at the [...]

  • China’s Maoyan Tweaks Terms for $350

    China’s Maoyan Tweaks Terms of $350 Million IPO

    Maoyan Entertainment, the Chinese ticketing giant, has updated the terms of its share offer in order to keep its IPO on course. It aims to raise up to $350 million of new cash by floating on the Hong Kong stock market. In a new draft prospectus published Tuesday, the company revealed that it had brought [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad