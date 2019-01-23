Disney to Open ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Theme Park

The Shanghai Disneyland theme park is to be expanded with the construction of a themed land based on the “Zootopia” animated film and its characters. It will be the first “Zootopia” land at any Disney park worldwide.

“The rapid rate of expansion at Shanghai Disney Resort demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the company’s future development in China,” said Bob Chapek, Disney’s chairman of parks, experiences and consumer products. Disney did not reveal either the expected cost of the project or the anticipated opening date, but said that construction would begin “this year.”

“The new themed land will invite guests to fully immerse themselves in the mammalian metropolis of ‘Zootopia,’ ‘where anyone can be anything,’ and come along on an adventure with Judy and Nick, the lead characters from the hit, Academy Award-winning animated movie. With a brand-new attraction, entertainment, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings, the new land will provide guests with even more to experience and enjoy at Shanghai Disneyland than ever before,” Disney said in a statement.

The “Zootopia” movie was released in China in March 2016. It earned $236 million, an all-comers record for an animation film in Chinese theaters.

The Shanghai park opened in June 2016 with six themed sections, and welcomed some 11 million visitors in its first year. It received its first post-launch expansion in April 2018 with the opening of Toy Story Land. The “Zootopia” section will be the park’s eighth themed land.

“Since the resort’s Grand Opening in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland has gone from strength to strength – continuing to expand and enjoying ever-rising attendance rates while also providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests,” said Yang Jinsong, chairman of Shanghai Shendi Group, Disney’s Chinese joint venture partner for Shanghai Disney Resort.