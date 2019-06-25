×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YG Agency Boss Quits as K-Pop Scandals Expand

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Singer-rapper Psy performs during the 70th anniversary of Armed Forces Day at the War memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, 01 October 2018.The 70th Armed Forces Day, Seoul, Korea - 01 Oct 2018
CREDIT: JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Yang Hyun-suk last week resigned from his remaining positions at YG Entertainment. The talent agency he co-founded is deeply mired in a series of inter-linked scandals that stretch from drugs to prostitution. Problems started with the band Bigbang and its star Seungri, but now also encompass other YG artists.

Hwang Bo-kyung was appointed as the new CEO of the company on Thursday, replacing Yang’s brother Yang Min-suk, who also recently resigned from his CEO position.

“For the past 23 years have I devoted half of my entire life to grow YG (Entertainment). (…) But today I am leaving all my duties at YG,” said Yang in the statement. “YG being stabilized as soon as possible is what I am hoping from the bottom of my heart. Last but not least, I believe the truth beneath all the rumors and what is currently being reported will be probed thoroughly.”

The latest name drawn into the scandal was B.I, lead-songwriter of YG’s boy band iKON. He quit the band after allegations arose that he had used illegal drugs. “Gangnam” star, Psy was questioned by police but it was not clear whether as a suspect or as a witness.

Related

It has also been alleged that YG has a corrupt relationship with the police, who may have known about illegal activity, but were slow to investigate. More recently, Yang has also accused of covering up the B.I. case with the help of Lee Seung-hoon, a member of YG’s another boy band Winner.

In a separate case, Yang has also been alleged to have provided prostitutes to potential foreign investors. And Korean tax authorities also began investigating the company in March.

The Seoul police said that they would form a task force to closely investigate all the cases involving YG, its artists, and the company’s relationship with the police.

YG’s share price is down 30% so far this year. That reflect the difficulties it appear to be having in restructuring, and putting the interlocking scandals behind it.

Founded in 1996 by dancer- -producer Yang, YG has grown into one of the top three K-pop agencies alongside SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment. It has produced top K-pop acts including Bigbang, 2NE1, Psy and Black Pink.

However, the company has been embroiled in scandals for years, including one involving G-Dragon, another member of Bigbang. He was accused of using drugs at a club in Japan in 2011.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • Singer-rapper Psy performs during the 70th

    YG Agency Boss Quits as K-Pop Scandals Expand

    Yang Hyun-suk last week resigned from his remaining positions at YG Entertainment. The talent agency he co-founded is deeply mired in a series of inter-linked scandals that stretch from drugs to prostitution. Problems started with the band Bigbang and its star Seungri, but now also encompass other YG artists. Hwang Bo-kyung was appointed as the [...]

  • Michael JacksonMichael Jackson Concert, Los Angeles,

    Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement of Support on 10th Anniversary of His Death

    Michael Jackson’s estate issued a statement Monday in support of the late pop star on the 10th anniversary of his death amid an ongoing battle over his reputation and legacy. The statement described Jackson as a “gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian” whose continued influence in dance, fashion, music and art has made him “more important [...]

  • Lady Gaga Vegas Residency

    Lady Gaga Talks Importance of Pronouns, Gay Pride During Rousing Speech

    Lady Gaga was all about pride during her SiriusXM show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater Monday night. In between songs, the “Born This Way” pop star gave a rousing speech about the importance of asking people’s pronouns and the necessity of gay pride. She also referenced transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson who was widely credited with [...]

  • Billy Eichner Power of Pride Variety

    Billy Eichner on Taylor Swift's 'Calm Down' Backlash

    When Taylor Swift released her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, it seemed like every member of the LGBTQ in Hollywood was included — except for Billy Eichner. “I’m still not gay enough for Taylor Swift — or too gay — I don’t know what it is,” Eichner joked at Variety’s Power of Pride [...]

  • Jason Aldean' Today' TV show, New

    Jason Aldean Concert Cancelled Due to Severe Lightning (Watch)

    A Saturday night performance by Jason Aldean at the Country Stampede Festival in Topeka, Kansas was canceled due to a major lightning storm. According to local news, inclement weather troubled the three-day country music gathering. Rainstorms delayed the concert on multiple occasions, until eventually organizers called off Aldean’s headlining June 22 show. Watch video below [...]

  • Ewen Bremner as Alan McGee in

    Danny Boyle-Produced ‘Creation Stories’ Adds Jason Isaacs, Steven Berkoff

    Jason Isaacs, Steven Berkoff and a host of other new names have signed on for “Creation Stories,” the film being exec-produced by Danny Boyle about Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee. The producers also unveiled the first shots of Ewen Bremner (“Trainspotting”) as the music mogul. Production is underway on the Irvine Welsh-penned project, with “Lock, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad