×

Colony Capital Looking at Investment Deal With Wanda’s Legendary (Report)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Legendary Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Legendary

U.S. financier Colony Capital may be in negotiations to buy a minority share stake in Legendary Entertainment. The Hollywood production company behind “Godzilla” and “Pacific Rim” is owned by China’s Wanda group.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Colony had held talks with Wanda. It reported that Colony may use a new fund, Colony Media Partners for the stake purchase, and that the implied valuation would be “significantly lower” than the $3.5 billion that Wanda paid for Legendary in 2016. Participants in Colony Media Partners are not currently known.

Bloomberg also said that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had also shown renewed interest in Legendary, after apparently discussing a $700 million investment in 2018.

Contacted by Variety on Monday local time, Wanda offered no comment. Representatives for Legendary, similarly, chose not to make any response to Variety’s enquiries.

Related

Colony Capital is headed by high profile investor Tom Barrack. Colony previously bought U.S. mini studio Miramax before selling it to BeIN Media Group from Qatar in 2016.

Joshua Grode, the lawyer and executive who currently heads Legendary, was previously an consultant to Colony and advised on its Miramax purchase in 2010. He and Barrack are understood to have remained in touch since Grode joined Legendary, and permutations of their conversations may have touched on Colony’s provision of investment capital intended for expansion of Legendary’s operations, as well as selling down some of Wanda’s existing ownership stake.

Legendary is currently fully-funded by Wanda. But Wanda’s financial position has deteriorated since 2016 and its ability to do business overseas has been restricted.

Wanda was previously the most aggressive Chinese acquirer of U.S. entertainment properties. Its purchases included the 2012 deal for AMC, Legendary and Carmike in 2016, before it was sharply reined back through a range of measures from the Chinese government.

As part of a massive debt reduction drive Wanda has sold off some of its hotels and most of its theme park and leisure properties. These include the studios it built in Qingdao.

More Biz

  • Legendary Logo

    Colony Capital Looking at Investment Deal With Wanda's Legendary (Report)

    U.S. financier Colony Capital may be in negotiations to buy a minority share stake in Legendary Entertainment. The Hollywood production company behind “Godzilla” and “Pacific Rim” is owned by China’s Wanda group. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Colony had held talks with Wanda. It reported that Colony may use a new fund, Colony Media Partners [...]

  • PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that suspended operations in February, owing hundreds of artists money for unfulfilled campaigns, took its site offline on Thursday. While the service had promised that artists would be able to access their user data, that information is currently unavailable. In a message posted late last week, the company said the data [...]

  • Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO

    Is Vivendi Reconsidering Selling Universal Music Group Stake?

    Here’s one truth among a slew of rumors: Vivendi doesn’t need to sell Universal Music Group. Led by chairman Lucian Grainge, the world’s biggest music company, which Thursday reported that its revenues were up nearly 20% to $3.7 billion during the first six months of 2019, is having a very good year. It holds a [...]

  • CEO of T-Mobile John Legere (L)

    T-Mobile, Sprint Merger Gets DOJ Approval With Sale of Assets to Dish

    Charlie Ergen is poised to get into the wireless phone biz as part of T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger getting the regulatory green light from the Justice Department. Ergen’s Dish Network entered into a $5 billion deal to acquire Sprint’s prepaid wireless businesses and a 14-MHz slice of spectrum in the 800-MHz band. That transaction was [...]

  • Twentieth Century Fox World

    Genting and Fox Settle Malaysian Theme Park Battle

    Genting Malaysia, the resorts and hotels group that last year sued Fox and Disney over theme park plans in Malaysia, says that all lawsuits have been settled out of court. It intends to restart building at the site. “The parties have entered into a restated memorandum of agreement dated 25 July 2019 granting (Genting Malaysia) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad