You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tencent Raises $6 Billion as Chinese Media Firms Stampede Global Bond Markets

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pony Ma, chairman and CEO of Chinese internet company Tencent, attends a press conference to announce the 2018 company annual results in Hong KongPony Ma, Hong Kong, Hong Kong - 21 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Kin Cheung/AP/REX/Shutterstock

China’s social media giant Tencent announced Thursday that it had raised $6 billion in a bond market issue. The issue is the biggest this year in Asia.

Tencent’s move came only hours after Chinese streaming film Bilibili had raised $824 million from a convertible bond and share sale in New York. And it followed just days after the larger and more generalist streaming firm iQIYI raised $1.05 billion from a convertible bond sale, also in New York.

The moves reflect a concurrence of several favorable factors in the finance markets and the return to investor favor of Chinese tech firms. The most significant reason appears to be that U.S. Federal reserve has indicated that it is not planning further interest rate increases through the rest of 2019. That makes corporate debt more attractive in comparison. Tencent’s $2 billion of bonds with 5-year maturity will pay a coupon of 3.28%, while its $500 million of 30-year bonds will pay out at 4.525%.

Several Chinese tech and media companies have listed their shares in the past two years. In addition to Bilibili and iQIYI , which both conducted IPOs in March 2018, the list includes phone maker Xiaomi, video group Pinduoduo, Tencent Literature, Tencent Music, and ticketing firm Maoyan. Last year’s weak equity markets meant that some companies were not able to raise as much fresh capital from their IPOs as they hoped. The convertible bond issues can make up for those shortfalls.

Related

Bonds which are convertible into equity at pre-determined prices are the equivalent of issuing shares at a premium. In the short term they are cheaper for issuers and allow loss-making tech companies, which do not have sufficient cash flow, to access debt markets. Both iQIYI and Bilibili are in the red, but are seen as growth prospects. iQIYI priced its latest bonds at just 2%.

Investor sentiment towards Chinese companies has improved as the Chinese government has indulged in a huge spending spree to stave off a sharp economic slowdown, and as the U.S.-China trade war appears to be drawing to a conclusion. Those factors have lifted shares in the hugely profitable tech giants Alibaba and Tencent. New York-traded Alibaba is up 36% so far this year, more than double the S&P-500 index. Tencent is up 18% since the beginning of January, managing to beat the 16% gain in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, of which it is a major component.

Despite a final quarter of 2018 profits drop, Tencent shares have staged a spectacular recovery. They are up 48% since October, when its regulatory problems in the games sector seemed to be at their worst. With games approvals now again flowing, the media, tech and streaming giant looks to be on a more solid footing.

That more positive outlook may even be rubbing off on its competitors. While iQIYI’s ADR shares have yet to return to the highs of June 2018, at $23.98 apiece, they remain comfortably ahead of their $18 IPO price. And iQIYIs latest bond issue is significantly cheaper than its first post-IPO try at the debt market. In November last year iQIYI sold $750 million of convertible bonds with an indicated yield of 3.75%.

At current prices Alibaba has a market capitalization of $462 billion, and Tencent $456 billion (HK$3.58 trillion). Post-merger Disney is currently valued at $202 billion.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Biz

  • Pony Ma, chairman and CEO of

    Tencent Raises $6 Billion as Chinese Media Firms Stampede Global Bond Markets

    China’s social media giant Tencent announced Thursday that it had raised $6 billion in a bond market issue. The issue is the biggest this year in Asia. Tencent’s move came only hours after Chinese streaming film Bilibili had raised $824 million from a convertible bond and share sale in New York. And it followed just [...]

  • O_162_wem_0010_comp_v119_02,1160 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Art-House Circuit Offers Alternate Route Into China for U.S. Films

    Despite some censorship of its gay content, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has broken the box office record in China for a film imported by the country’s small but growing National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. As of April 1, after just 10 days in theaters, the film has taken in RMB80.3 million ($11.1 million) in limited release. The [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Amazon Seeks to Rebut Woody Allen Lawsuit

    Amazon has filed a limited rebuttal to a lawsuit from Woody Allen, who has accused the streaming service of dropping him due to the #MeToo movement. Amazon’s lawyers argue that Allen has become a “pariah” in the film industry. But the motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday in federal court in New York, seeks to throw [...]

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Widow Battles Daughter For Control of Estate

    Tom Petty’s widow is fighting a probate battle with his daughter, which could affect the release of compilations from the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Dana York Petty filed a petition on Tuesday in probate court in Los Angeles, in which she alleges that Petty’s daughter Adria has attempted to seize control of the estate. Petty died [...]

  • Red Bull Radio

    Red Bull Radio and Music Academy to Shut Down This Fall

    Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio will both close after 21 years this fall, the company announced today. Both entities will cease operations by Oct. 31. The move does not affect the Red Bull Festival, which was formerly associated with the Academy but separated; the festival announced a robust lineup for its New York [...]

  • Nexstar Logo

    Nexstar Accused of Sabotaging Black-Owned TV Station Group

    A black-owned TV company sued Nexstar Media Group on Wednesday, accusing the company of sabotaging its efforts to operate independently. Marshall Broadcasting Group owns three Fox affiliates in Odessa, Texas; Shreveport, La.; and Davenport, Iowa. The company, owned by Pluria Marshall Jr., bought the stations from Nexstar in 2014, as Nexstar was looking to divest [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Changes Bylaws to Allow Shareholders to Nominate Board Members

    In a victory for Netflix’s shareholders on a key corporate-governance issue, the company’s board adopted a provision to let certain investors nominate new members of the board and have them included in its annual meeting proxy materials — something most Netflix stockholders have voted in favor of over the last several years. Netflix disclosed the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad