Stephen Saltzman Moves to London, Expanding Paul Hastings Law Firm in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Saltzman Stephen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paul Hastings LLP

Stephen Saltzman, a leading entertainment lawyer at Paul Hastings LLP, is to relocate from Los Angeles to London. There he will expand the group’s entertainment and media practice.

Saltzman is currently head of Paul Hastings’ Asia activities in entertainment and media. He will retain those responsibilities from the new location, while also expanding the practice into the U.K. and continental Europe.

The entertainment unit, headed by chairman Craig Emanuel, was formed in early 2018 when five lawyers transferred from rival firm Loeb & Loeb.

“The U.K. has a well-developed and open entertainment industry, and Paul Hastings has a substantial global platform across many business sectors, and strength in cross-border transactions,” said Saltzman. London is understood to be the firm’s largest European office. From there Saltzman, who has German, French and Italian roots, will also serve clients in other parts of Europe.

“I will continue to work with the clients we have built up in China and other parts of Asia, though for me it will mean I am in contact at the other end of the day,” said Saltzman.

The move comes at a time when Hollywood’s international business is being reshaped by a combination of forces that are external to the film and TV business. Transactions involving China have dwindled since Chinese restrictions on overseas mergers and acquisitions and since the beginning of a U.S-China trade war that began in mid-2018. At the same time, the prolonged Brexit process has depressed the value of British pound, making the U.K. one of the most cost-effective international locations to shoot large-scale feature films and streaming series.

