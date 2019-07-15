×

Spackman Buys Korean Film Producer Simplex

Jesters: The Game Changers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Simplex Films

Spackman Entertainment is to buy Simplex Films, the Korean early-stage production company behind the upcoming period comedy movie “Jesters: The Game Changers.”

Spackman, an investment group with a clutch of Korean film and production businesses, has agreed a $2.43 million (S$3.3 million) all-share purchase price for Simplex. It says the acquisition will expand its film production capacity and strengthen the performance of its film production businesses.

Simplex is headed by Lim Ji-young, previously a VP of the Korean Producers Guild and 2014 winner of Korea’s best female producer award. Her credits include “Demi Human,” Deranged” and “Miss Granny.” The company’s upcoming slate includes: “A Bolt From The Blue,” a remake of a 2014 Japanese comedy; “Irrevocable Promise”; “Our Superstar K”; “Happy Murder”; “Girl Crush”; and “Temptation.”

Directed by Kim Joon-ho, “Jesters” stars Cho Jin-woong (“The Spy Gone North”) and Son Hyun-joo (“Ordinary Person”). The period comedy about a gang of clowns who manipulate rumors, the film will be released next month in Korea by Warner Bros.

Spackman, which is listed on the Singapore stock exchange, also owns Zip Cinema, the production company behind box office hits “Default” and “The Priests,” and Novus MediaCorp, a Korean film financier and post-theatrical distributor (“The Outlaws,” “Friend 2: The Great Legacy”).

