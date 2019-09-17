Sony Rejects Breakup Proposal From Dan Loeb

Sony has rejected the corporate breakup proposal that it received three months ago from activist investor Dan Loeb and his Third Point Capital. Loeb had called on Sony to divest its image-sensors business in order to focus more on entertainment, release value and improve share price.

The Japanese electronics-to-entertainment conglomerate said Tuesday that it had conducted a three-month review of operations and strategy and that its board had unanimously rejected Loeb’s suggestion. It called its image-sensor business a “crucial growth driver.”

“Sony’s board, which is comprised of a majority of independent outside directors with diverse experience in a variety of industries, unanimously concluded that retaining the semiconductor business (now called the Imaging & Sensing Solutions (“I&SS”) business) is the best strategy for enhancing Sony’s corporate value over the long term,” Sony said in an eight-page letter sent to shareholders and stock markets. “This is based on the fact that the I&SS business is a crucial growth driver for Sony that is expected to create even more value going forward through its close collaboration with the other businesses and personnel within the Sony Group.”

Loeb made a similar attempt to break up Sony six years ago. But on that occasion he argued that the group’s film business was “poorly managed” and pressed Sony to sell or spin off its entertainment businesses. Sony responded by insisting that owning 100% of its entertainment business is fundamental to its strategy.

More to follow