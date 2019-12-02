×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore Hosts Media International Advisory Council

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chase Carey, Uday Shankar, Li Ruigang
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Liberty Media and Formula One executive Chase Carey, Raine Group partner Joe Ravitch, and Uday Shankar, Disney’s chief in Asia, are among a group of entertainment industry heavyweights convened by the Singapore government to form the Media International Advisory Council.

The MIAC is intended to be a think tank that meets once a year and advises on the development of the industry in Southeast Asia.

The first session met behind closed doors in Singapore on Monday with Minister S Iswaran chairing the session. The members will serve a two-year term before being rotated.

Comprising global media industry leaders, the MIAC members offer their expertise to help companies forge new models of partnership, content creation and financing to seize the rising opportunities in Asia. The Asian content industry is forecast to grow to $4.4 billion by 2024.

Other members include: Alvin W. Sariaatmadja, president director, Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Indonesia); Bill Holmes, chief business development officer, Netflix (U.S.); Chatri Sityodtong, chairman, and CEO, ONE Championship (Singapore); Gong Yu, founder and CEO, iQIYI (China); Janice Lee, MD, PCCW Media Group (Hong Kong); Li Ruigang, chairman and CEO, CMC Capital Group (China); Robert Gilby, CEO, Blue Hat Ventures (Singapore); and Vivek Couto, executive director, Media Partners Asia (Singapore).

More Biz

  • Chase Carey, Uday Shankar, Li Ruigang

    Singapore Hosts Media International Advisory Council

    Liberty Media and Formula One executive Chase Carey, Raine Group partner Joe Ravitch, and Uday Shankar, Disney’s chief in Asia, are among a group of entertainment industry heavyweights convened by the Singapore government to form the Media International Advisory Council. The MIAC is intended to be a think tank that meets once a year and [...]

  • Olivia Jade Giannulli

    Lori Loughlin's Daughter Returns to YouTube Following College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to YouTube after taking a monthslong hiatus following the college admissions scandal, known as Operation Varsity Blues. Giannulli, who has 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube, posted a two-minute video titled “hi again” Sunday explaining her return. “Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as [...]

  • Dwyane WadeNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards,

    Dwyane Wade Defends His Son's Appearance Following Internet 'Hate'

    Dwyane Wade has spoken out on social media, reaffirming his support for his son after online trolls criticized the 12-year-old’s appearance in a family photo that was posted to wife Gabrielle Union’s Instagram. “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade tweeted on Saturday. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so [...]

  • Leonardo DiCaprio speaks at the 2019

    Leonardo DiCaprio Responds to Brazilian President's Claim That He Funded Amazon Wildfires

    Leonardo DiCaprio has refuted bizarre and false claims from Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro that the actor financed the wildfires in the Amazon, playing into a ploy by the the World Wildlife Fund to generate donations. DiCaprio posted a statement on Instagram Saturday that “while worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted.” [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Angelina Jolie Moves to WME From UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Angelina Jolie has signed with WME after spending most of the past decade with UTA. Jolie is coming off the Disney sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which is close to grossing $500 million worldwide. In recent years, the woman who is one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars has focused more on directing and [...]

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    DOJ Asks to Appear at Key Hearing in WGA/Agency Legal Fight

    The Department of Justice wants to make arguments at a Dec. 6 hearing in a antitrust lawsuit between the three major talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America. The WGA has filed a motion to dismiss the agencies’ lawsuit on the grounds that, as a labor union, it is exempt from antitrust scrutiny. U.S. [...]

  • Bazzi Signs With S10 Entertainment for

    Bazzi Signs With S10 Entertainment for Management

    Singer-songwriter-producer Bazzi, who was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers event last year for hits including “Mine” and “Beautiful,” has signed with Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Entertainment for worldwide management. Bazzi’s longtime managers the Heavy Group will remain part of his management team, working in tandem with S10. The 22-year-old singer joins an S10 roster that also includes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad