×

Singapore Unveils $15 Million Start to Become Regional Funding Hub

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Merlion, a mythical creature spitting water, symbol of the city in Merlion Park, Central Area, Central Business District, SingaporeVARIOUS
CREDIT: imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

The Singapore government is to allocate $14.7 million (S$20 million) to launch itself as a major funding center for the entertainment industry.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, at the opening ceremony of the Asia Television Forum.

The money will be used as seed capital that sits alongside “top tier media funds that set up and invest out of Singapore.”

Partner companies are expected to have track records in media finance and have fund management capabilities, as well as a regional, Southeast Asian brief.

The funds are expected to be genre and technology agnostic and can be applied to production facilitation, access to talent, and co-production projects.

The number and value of each allocation has not been specified, though relevant sources suggested that only a handful will be retained, in order to ensure that each has significant finance top have an impact. The first round of partner funds is expected to be announced in the first half of 2020.

Similarly, the ministry is understood to regard the S$20 million allocation as a first step that will be repeated and enlarged with other funding rounds, if the first is deemed as successful.

Other official sources said that applicants will be carefully scrutinized for strategy, execution potential and market circumstances. That is because a previous Media Development Authority initiative to partner with local funding structures ended unfortunately, and the ministry is determined to learn lessons from the past.

Iswaran said that the country is no longer pushing the make it in Singapore narrative of old, so much as “a make it with Singapore” axis.

“Southeast Asia is more than a market. There are exciting Asian stories here. Technology meets media here. And East meets West,” said Iswaran.

More Biz

  • Merlion, a mythical creature spitting water,

    Singapore Unveils $15 Million Start to Become Regional Funding Hub

    The Singapore government is to allocate $14.7 million (S$20 million) to launch itself as a major funding center for the entertainment industry. The announcement was made on Wednesday by S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, at the opening ceremony of the Asia Television Forum. The money will be used as seed capital that sits [...]

  • Shore Fire Media Acquired by Dolphin

    Top Music PR Firm Shore Fire Media Acquired by Dolphin Entertainment

    Dolphin Entertainment today announced a major expansion of its entertainment-marketing capabilities through its acquisition of long-running music and entertainment industry PR firm Shore Fire Media. There, it joins 42West, The Door and Viewpoint Creative in the company’s entertainment publicity and marketing group. Founded by Marilyn Laverty, Shore Fire is a wide-ranging firm that represents artists [...]

  • HBO Max User Interface

    HBO Max Is 'The Key Aspect' of AT&T's Video Strategy, CFO Says

    AT&T’s multibillion-dollar bet on HBO Max, set to debut next spring, will anchor the telco’s video-entertainment strategy in 2020 and beyond, according to chief financial officer John Stephens. HBO Max is “the key aspect of the video strategy going forward,” said Stephens, speaking at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas Tuesday. “This is a [...]

  • MARISA_BIANCO-26 / © Andrew Zaeh |

    Republic Records Promotes Marisa Bianco to Senior VP

    Republic Records has promoted Marisa Bianco to senior vice president of media, the company’s EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza announced today. Since joining Republic Records in 2014, Bianco has spearheaded a media campaign for Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 comeback album, “Happiness Begins” and played a key role in Julia Michaels’ transition from behind-the-scenes songwriter to a solo artist and Grammy Award [...]

  • Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry to Host

    Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry to Host 'Top Gear America' for Motor Trend Streaming Service

    Discovery’s Motor Trend streaming service is reviving “Top Gear America” with a new trio of hosts: Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and British journalist Jethro Bovingdon. Set to debut in the spring, the series marks the latest effort to put a U.S. spin on the enduring U.K. franchise that celebrates the automotive world by putting the [...]

  • Jeff Vaughn Named President of Capitol

    Jeff Vaughn Named President of Capitol Records

    As reported last week by Variety, veteran A&R executive Jeff Vaughn has been named president of Capitol Records, it was officially announced today by Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, to whom Vaughn will report. Vaughn will assume his new position on January 1, 2020 and will be based in Hollywood at CMG’s [...]

  • Imperative Entertainment, Texas Monthly Team on

    Imperative Entertainment, Texas Monthly Team on Podcast 'Boomtown' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imperative Entertainment is teaming with Texas Monthly on “Boomtown,” a new 10-part weekly podcast series that looks at the biggest oil boom in history. The series unfolds in West Texas and focuses on roughnecks and billionaire wildcatters whose interest in black gold is impacting the climate, the economy, and geopolitics. Here the Permian Basin, a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad