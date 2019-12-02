×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore’s ATF Expecting Record Attendance

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Singapore Media Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of IMDA

Organizers of the Asia Television Forum are forecasting a record attendance in Singapore for the event’s 20th edition. Running December 3-6, 2019, including a pre-market day of conferences, the 2019 edition is 5% larger than the 2018 event.

“The 20th edition of ATF takes place during exciting times of a paradigm shift. With so much changes (sic) happening ahead, we expect the market to be dynamic this year, and discussions at conferences to be intense and insightful,” said Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of Reed Exhibitions, the producer of ATF.

New attendee companies include China’s Baidu Haokan, Google Play, GoPlay, Hoichoi, and India’s Jio. Other game changing companies include Facebook Watch, Bililbili, LineTV, Hotstar and MX Player.

Yeo said that 20% of buying professionals are new to ATF this year, and that 40% more buyers have indicated their interest in acquiring digital rights. In total, Reed is counting on attendees from 55 countries and regions.

The thrust of the ATF Leaders’ Summit, which takes place Tuesday, is intended an examination of how the media industry in Asia aligns with the global strategies of newly reshaped and enlarged entertainment conglomerates. Industry heavyweights delivering keynote speeches include Giorgio Stock, president entertainment networks, distribution and advertising sales, EMEA and APAC, at WarnerMedia, one of the global conglomerates that has recently restructured itself for the digital age. Other speakers include Gong Yu, founder and CEO of Chinese video streamer iQIYI, and Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of India’s Reliance Entertainment.

The ATF is part of a larger cluster of events taking place in Singapore from late November an through the first week of December. Other elements include the Singapore International Film Festival, which came to its conclusion on Sunday, ScreenSingapore, the Asian Academy Creative Awards and for the first time Singapore ComiCon. Added as an associate event is digital media conference Vidcon (Dec. 3-4).

More Biz

  • Singapore Media Festival

    Singapore's ATF Expecting Record Attendance

    Organizers of the Asia Television Forum are forecasting a record attendance in Singapore for the event’s 20th edition. Running December 3-6, 2019, including a pre-market day of conferences, the 2019 edition is 5% larger than the 2018 event. “The 20th edition of ATF takes place during exciting times of a paradigm shift. With so much [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Objects to DOJ Intervention in Agency Battle

    The Writers Guild of America urged a judge on Monday to refuse to allow the Department of Justice to appear at a court hearing in its legal fight with the major talent agencies. The guild argued that the DOJ has “no particular expertise” on the antitrust issues in play. For the last eight months, the [...]

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Why Pete Davidson May Not Actually Be Able to Claim $1 Million for NDA Breaches

    The news that comedian Pete Davidson is demanding that fans sign a $1 million NDA to attend his comedy shows has received widespread ridicule and attention. But even if his groupies violate the rules of the agreement, the “Saturday Night Live” star might not legally be able to prove that they owe him such a [...]

  • Micheal Bloomberg Hillary Clinton

    Trump Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters

    The Trump campaign announced Monday that it will no longer issue credentials to Bloomberg News reporters, citing the outlet’s refusal to investigate owner Michael Bloomberg or other Democratic candidates. Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that Bloomberg News reporters would no longer be given credentials for rallies or other campaign events. [...]

  • The Wizard of Oz

    How Home Entertainment Companies Are Navigating the Streaming Apocalypse

    Now that the streaming apocalypse is fully upon us, how are people in the home-entertainment business coping? Mostly by reducing expectations for those once lucrative discs. With revenue shifting toward established subscription video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon and CBS All Access, and even more competition from Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, studios are [...]

  • Chase Carey, Uday Shankar, Li Ruigang

    Singapore Hosts Media International Advisory Council

    Liberty Media and Formula One executive Chase Carey, Raine Group partner Joe Ravitch, and Uday Shankar, Disney’s chief in Asia, are among a group of entertainment industry heavyweights convened by the Singapore government to form the Media International Advisory Council. The MIAC is intended to be a think tank that meets once a year and [...]

  • Olivia Jade Giannulli

    Lori Loughlin's Daughter Returns to YouTube Following College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to YouTube after taking a monthslong hiatus following the college admissions scandal, known as Operation Varsity Blues. Giannulli, who has 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube, posted a two-minute video titled “hi again” Sunday explaining her return. “Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad