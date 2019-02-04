Maoyan Shares Make Tepid Trading Start After IPO

Shares in Maoyan, the Chinese online ticketing platform, slipped 1% on their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At Monday’s early closing, the stock was traded at HK$14.64.

The company had priced its new issue shares at HK$14.8 apiece, it confirmed in regulatory documents filed last week. That was at the bottom end of the price range the company had indicated. The listing price gave Maoyan a value less than the $2.2 billion used during one of its earlier private funding rounds.

Early market trading drove that valuation still lower. At HK$14.64 per share the company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion (HK$16.6 billion).

The IPO offer was “moderately oversubscribed,” the company revealed. The offer attracted bids for 2.32 time the volume of shares on offer, which meant that offering banks were not required to step in.

Nevertheless, the offer came with an immediate concentration warning, reflecting a high proportion of shares in a small number of hands. After the listing put shares into the hands of the public, the five largest shareholders will control 79% of Maoyan’s equity.

New money raised for the company by the share sale amounted to $235 million (HK$1.83 million). As previously indicated, some 30% will go to further integration with other platforms, 30% towards research & development, and a further 30% will be used for acquisitions. The remaining 10% will swell the working capital pool.

The shares were traded for only half a day, before the HK bourse takes a three-and-a-half-day break for the Chinese New Year holidays.