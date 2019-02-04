×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maoyan Shares Make Tepid Trading Start After IPO

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Maoyan

Shares in Maoyan, the Chinese online ticketing platform, slipped 1% on their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At Monday’s early closing, the stock was traded at HK$14.64.

The company had priced its new issue shares at HK$14.8 apiece, it confirmed in regulatory documents filed last week. That was at the bottom end of the price range the company had indicated. The listing price gave Maoyan a value less than the $2.2 billion used during one of its earlier private funding rounds.

Early market trading drove that valuation still lower. At HK$14.64 per share the company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion (HK$16.6 billion).

The IPO offer was “moderately oversubscribed,” the company revealed. The offer attracted bids for 2.32 time the volume of shares on offer, which meant that offering banks were not required to step in.

Nevertheless, the offer came with an immediate concentration warning, reflecting a high proportion of shares in a small number of hands. After the listing put shares into the hands of the public, the five largest shareholders will control 79% of Maoyan’s equity.

New money raised for the company by the share sale amounted to $235 million (HK$1.83 million). As previously indicated, some 30% will go to further integration with other platforms, 30% towards research & development, and a further 30% will be used for acquisitions. The remaining 10% will swell the working capital pool.

The shares were traded for only half a day, before the HK bourse takes a three-and-a-half-day break for the Chinese New Year holidays.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Biz

  • Maoyan Shares Make Tepid Trading Start

    Maoyan Shares Make Tepid Trading Start After IPO

    Shares in Maoyan, the Chinese online ticketing platform, slipped 1% on their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At Monday’s early closing, the stock was traded at HK$14.64. The company had priced its new issue shares at HK$14.8 apiece, it confirmed in regulatory documents filed last week. That was at the bottom end of [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    Super Bowl Ad Review: Viewers Get Glance at Freaky Future

    The future is here. And it invaded the nation’s most-watched present. Madison Avenue ladled out visions of days to come in 30- and 60-second increments Sunday night, offering hundreds of millions of Americans watching Super Bowl LIII on CBS a colorful glance of things once meant to arrive in decades that are instead manifesting themselves [...]

  • Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick

    Ava DuVernay, More Back #ImWithKap Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

    As the hours to Super Bowl LIII tick down, some celebs have shown their support for a different cause using the hashtag #ImWithKap. The hashtag refers to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the “take a knee” protest among NFL players and has subsequently been blacklisted from the NFL. Ava DuVernay tweeted that she [...]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Subscribers File Class Action Suit for 'Bait and Switch' Scheme

    Two MoviePass subscribers filed a class action lawsuit on Friday, alleging that they were able to see only three movies over 10 months due to routine blackouts. Lawrence and Laurie Weinberger, of Sea Cliff, N.Y., allege that MoviePass engaged in a “deceptive and unfair bait-and-switch scheme” when it sold them each an annual pass in [...]

  • Fiji Water Girl

    'Fiji Water Girl' Sues the Company for Using Her Likeness Without Permission

    Kelleth Cuthbert, a model who rose to prominence as the “Fiji Water Girl” during the 76th Golden Globe Awards, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the company that made her famous. In the civil complaint, Cuthbert, whose real name is Kelly Steinbach, alleged that Fiji Water created a “worldwide cardboard cutout marketing campaign” based on the unauthorized use [...]

  • PledgeMusic Confirms It Is Seeking a

    PledgeMusic Confirms It Is Seeking a Buyer

    In the wake of PledgeMusic falling behind in paying artists over the past few months, the direct-to-fan platform issued a statement Friday confirming rumors that it is seeking a partner or a buyer to help it return to financial health. In the past two weeks the company has faced an online uproar from many musicians and [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    CBS Nears Sell-Out of Super Bowl Advertising (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is almost sold out of its Super Bowl commercial inventory, according to  people with knowledge of the network’s sales process, nearing an end to what is always a frenzied process to sew up millions of dollars in advertising revenue. The network has secured agreements for the last few slots it has available for broadcast [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad