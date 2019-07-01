Lionsgate Sets Date for China Theme Park Opening

Lionsgate’s first theme park in China, Lionsgate Entertainment World will open at the end of this month. It is being touted as Asia’s first movie-themed vertical theme park.

Lionsgate Entertainment World will open on July 31, and include 25 attractions from six global film franchises and Chinese box office hits: “The Hunger Games,” “The Twilight Saga,” “Divergent” “Now You See Me,” “Gods of Egypt,” and “Escape Plan.”

The 22,000 m2 indoor space is a key attraction within the first phase of Novotown, an integrated tourism and entertainment project in Hengqin backed by Hong Kong Lai Sun Group, a siter company to films group Media Asia. Henquin is attached to Zhuhai in mainland China, but is adjacent to Macau, and only an hour away from Hong Kong, all part of the so-called greater Bay Area, which is one of the largest manufacturing and population hubs in Asia.

The park is to be managed by Village Roadshow Theme Parks. Part of the Village Roadshow Group, the company currently manages eight theme parks in Australia including Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World Australia, and Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast. VRTP is the majority owner and operator of Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas in Nevada, and previously opened China’s first International water park with Wet’n’Wild Haikou.

“From escaping the Capitol, to braving the mental and physical challenges of Dauntless, to taking on a newborn vampire army with Jacob and the Wolf Pack, we can’t wait for fans to step into the worlds of their favorite films to create their own authentic adventures,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s SVP, global live and location based entertainment.

“We expect guests in China and all around the world to enjoy sensational experiences here that they won’t soon forget,” said Selena Magill, GM of Lionsgate Entertainment World.