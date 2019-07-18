Japan’s Kyoto Animation Suffers Deadly Arson Attack

An arson attack on the Kyoto Animation company on Thursday morning has injured several dozen people and killed at least one.

Emergency services in Kyoto City received a call around 10.35 a.m. local time reporting an explosion on the first floor. The blaze quickly spread across the whole of the three story building.

According to local media, a man was seen inside the building spraying a flammable liquid, shouting “die!” and then igniting the liquid. He is believed to have been injured and is now in police custody.

Police confirmed the death of one person along with ten seriously injured, a further 10 moderately injured and 18 lightly hurt. The police have not released any details of the dead person. Other local media have announced multiple deaths, with the Kyodo news agency at one stage reporting 10 fatalities.

Kyoto Animation has been in operation since 1981, and is known as producer of high quality animation. These include TV series “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya” and “K-On!”. The studio’s series adaptation of the “Tsurune” novel, written by Kotoko Ayano, recently completed airing on public broadcaster NHK.

More to follow.