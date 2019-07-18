×

Japan’s Kyoto Animation Suffers Deadly Arson Attack

By and
Photo taken July 18, 2019, from a Kyodo News helicopter shows the three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto after a man started a fire there. The studio is known for producing the popular TV animation series "K-On!!" and "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya." (Kyodo)==Kyodo(Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)
CREDIT: Kyodo News via Getty Images

An arson attack on the Kyoto Animation company on Thursday morning has injured several dozen people and killed at least one.

Emergency services in Kyoto City received a call around 10.35 a.m. local time reporting an explosion on the first floor. The blaze quickly spread across the whole of the three story building.

According to local media, a man was seen inside the building spraying a flammable liquid, shouting “die!” and then igniting the liquid. He is believed to have been injured and is now in police custody.

Police confirmed the death of one person along with ten seriously injured, a further 10 moderately injured and 18 lightly hurt. The police have not released any details of the dead person. Other local media have announced multiple deaths, with the Kyodo news agency at one stage reporting 10 fatalities.

Kyoto Animation has been in operation since 1981, and is known as producer of high quality animation. These include TV series “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya” and “K-On!”. The studio’s series adaptation of the “Tsurune” novel, written by Kotoko Ayano, recently completed airing on public broadcaster NHK.

More to follow.

 

More Film

  • Photo taken July 18, 2019, from

    Japan's Kyoto Animation Suffers Deadly Arson Attack

    An arson attack on the Kyoto Animation company on Thursday morning has injured several dozen people and killed at least one. Emergency services in Kyoto City received a call around 10.35 a.m. local time reporting an explosion on the first floor. The blaze quickly spread across the whole of the three story building. According to [...]

  • sith trooper

    Sith Trooper Revealed From 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” revealed a new storm trooper uniform Wednesday at San Diego Comic Con as part of a special exhibit celebrating the evolution of the storm trooper design. Dubbed the Sith trooper, the new uniform sports all-red armor plates with a matching red and black blaster. Also decorating the armor is [...]

  • Dunkirk

    Harry Styles Is the Perfect Prince Eric; Why He'd Rock 'Little Mermaid' Role

    Could Harry Styles be the perfect Prince Eric? One day after the announcement that the One Direction star is “in early negotiations to play the iconic ‘Little Mermaid’ role,” the internet exploded with speculation as to how he would portray the object of Ariel’s affections. “I can see lots of reasons why Harry is perfect,” [...]

  • The Lion King

    Film News Roundup: PETA Sponsors Rescued Lion in Jon Favreau's Name

    In today’s film news roundup, PETA honors Jon Favreau for “The Lion King,” “Tigers Are Not Afraid” gets a theatrical release, a Kirk Franklin biopic is in development and “The Sixth Sense” gets an anniversary showing in Philadelphia. HONOR The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is sponsoring a rescued lion to honor director [...]

  • Tokyo Director-in-Focus-at-Japan-Now

    Nobuhiko Obayashi set as Japanese Director in Focus at Tokyo Film Festival

    Indie director, Nobuhiko Obayashi will be feted as the director in focus at the Japan Now section of this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. The festival will give a world premiere to his “Labyrinth of Cinema.” Supporting his art by shooting commercials, Obayashi is an indie whose dreamy works have influenced numerous other directors in [...]

  • Jimmi Simpson Joins Russell Crowe Movie

    Jimmi Simpson Joins Russell Crowe Thriller 'Unhinged' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jimmi Simpson will play a key role in “Unhinged,” Variety has learned. He joins an impressive cast that includes Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius. Solstice Studios is producing the psychological thriller, which is currently filming in New Orleans. “Unhinged” centers on a woman named Rachel (Pistorius), who leans on her horn at the wrong [...]

  • David Crosby

    David Crosby Says New Documentary 'Remember My Name' Is Like 'Being Naked in Public’

    “It’s not easy. It’s hard being naked in public,” David Crosby, the legendary troubadour of classic rock, reflected at Tuesday night’s New York City premiere of “David Crosby: Remember My Name.” “I don’t know what to do here. There’s no guitars, no drums,” he laughed. Directed by newcomer A.J. Eaton and produced by the legendary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad