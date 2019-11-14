Imax China Hires Edwin Tan as CEO

Former conferences and exhibitions executive Edwin Tan has been appointed CEO of Imax China. He replaces Jiande Chen, who now becomes vice chairman of the company, having headed the company since its inception in 2011.

Tan was previously CEO of the China business of leading events firm Messe Muenchen. Before that he held roles at manufacturer SNP Corporation, was COO of Reed Exhibitions in China, and was president at Wanda Studios, in the studio’s early stages. He will report directly to the board of Imax China.

Imax China, which straddles Greater China including mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, operates more than 660 commercial theatres. Through mainland China’s recent National Day holiday period ending Oct. 7, Imax’s China box office was up 30% in local currency terms year-to-date. That compares with a nationwide gain of nearly 7%.

A growing proportion of its revenue is being generated by local films. So far this year, Imax theaters in China have enjoyed grosses of more than $108 million generated by Chinese language films — a company record.

“Edwin’s proven track record in entertainment, events and scaling complex businesses on the world stage will be key as we build on the strong performance of IMAX China,” said Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax Corp. in a prepared statement.

Imax China has its own share listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is majority owned by Imax Corp. through a 68% controlling stake.