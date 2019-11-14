×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imax China Hires Edwin Tan as CEO

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Imax logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of IMAX

Former conferences and exhibitions executive Edwin Tan has been appointed CEO of Imax China. He replaces Jiande Chen, who now becomes vice chairman of the company, having headed the company since its inception in 2011.

Tan was previously CEO of the China business of leading events firm Messe Muenchen. Before that he held roles at manufacturer SNP Corporation, was COO of Reed Exhibitions in China, and was president at Wanda Studios, in the studio’s early stages. He will report directly to the board of Imax China.

Imax China, which straddles Greater China including mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, operates more than 660 commercial theatres. Through mainland China’s recent National Day holiday period ending Oct. 7, Imax’s China box office was up 30% in local currency terms year-to-date. That compares with a nationwide gain of nearly 7%.

A growing proportion of its revenue is being generated by local films. So far this year, Imax theaters in China have enjoyed grosses of more than $108 million generated by Chinese language films — a company record.

“Edwin’s proven track record in entertainment, events and scaling complex businesses on the world stage will be key as we build on the strong performance of IMAX China,” said Richard Gelfond, CEO of Imax Corp. in a prepared statement.

Imax China has its own share listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is majority owned by Imax Corp. through a 68% controlling stake.

More Film

  • Alexander Skarsgard in the front rowGiorgio

    Film News Roundup: Alexander Skarsgard Joins 'Passing' With Tessa Thompson

    In today’s film news roundup, Taryn Manning, Shane West and Alexander Skarsgård have new roles, and Warner Bros. unveils a modernized logo. CASTINGS Alexander Skarsgård has signed on to join Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and André Holland in “Passing.” The film marks Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut and is based on a screenplay that Hall adapted [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee to Direct Hip-Hop Love Story 'Prince of Cats'

    Spike Lee will direct a big-screen version of the hip-hop love story “Prince of Cats,” based on Ron Wimberly’s graphic novel. Legendary has been developing the project with Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions. Lee, who won the Academy Award for adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” will also re-write the “Prince of Cats” script with [...]

  • DOLEMITE IS MY NAME!, 2019, DOL_Unit_06284.RAF

    'Dolemite Is My Name' Writer Larry Karaszewski Recalls 10-Year Journey to Make Rudy Ray Moore Biopic

    “Harriet” writer-director Kasi Lemmons was in a reflective mood at Tuesday night’s “Behind the Scene” event at the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood, sponsored by the Writers Guild of America West. The biopic, starring Cynthia Erivo as slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman, has been receiving buzz since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s Lemmons’ [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Abrams Artists Agency Signs Writers Guild Deal

    In a major triumph for the Writers Guild of America, the Abrams Artists Agency has signed the WGA’s Code of Conduct, allowing the agency to return to representing WGA members again. Chairman Adam Bold made the announcement Wednesday, saying that the agency wants to put its clients back to work. He also noted WGA West [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    Holocaust Experts Debate 'Jojo Rabbit' at Museum of Tolerance Screening

    With its comedic, cartoonish portrayal of Nazis, Taika Waititi’s satirical Hitler youth tale “Jojo Rabbit” has polarized critics and audiences alike. And that division continued to be stirred at Tuesday night’s screening of the film at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, where Liebe Geft, director of the museum, moderated a heated panel discussion [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad