×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FICCI-Frames: TV Dominates India’s Entertainment Sector (Study)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All

India’s creative industries sector, comprising television, film, OTT and related industries had an overall market size of $23.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow 12% to reach $33.6 billion by 2021. That is according to the annual EY report released during the Frames conference in Mumbai, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Television continues to be the largest sector, valued at $10.6 billion, according to EY. The number of Indian television households increased to 197 million and 77% of viewing time was on general entertainment and film channels. Due to the upcoming general elections and the cricket world cup this year, television is projected to grow further. It is estimated to be worth $13.7 billion by 2021.

While India’s print market defies the global downturn, digital news consumption grew 26%, boosted by India’s Internet subscriptions rising to 570 million.

Feature film grew 12% to reach $2.5 billion in 2018, driven by an increase in digital rights and overseas theatrical revenues. China remaining the single largest international market for Indian cinema. The number of Hollywood releases in India fell from 105 to 98, and their combined box office revenues, including Indian-language dubbed versions, were $132 million.

EY describes 2018 as the birth of the digital only market, with a proliferation of OTT platforms. Digital subscriptions saw 262% growth, delivering subscription revenues of $200 million. This was mainly due to telecom majors bundling content with their data plans. Examples in 2018 include Airtel’s offer of Netflix free for three months to its subscribers, and Amazon Prime Video free for a year.

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Biz

  • FICCI-Frames: Digital Growing, But TV Still

    FICCI-Frames: TV Dominates India's Entertainment Sector (Study)

    India’s creative industries sector, comprising television, film, OTT and related industries had an overall market size of $23.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow 12% to reach $33.6 billion by 2021. That is according to the annual EY report released during the Frames conference in Mumbai, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Variety Nominated for Eight Maggie Awards for Lady Gaga and Trans Hollywood Issues

    Variety has received eight nominations for the 67th annual Maggie Awards, seven for the Nov. 13, 2018, Lady Gaga cover issue and one for the Trans Hollywood issue, dated Aug. 7, 2018. The Maggie Awards honor excellence in the publishing industry across 500 distinct brands. There are a total of 257 finalists this year. “We [...]

  • Sky Daniels KCSN

    KCSN’s Sky Daniels to Retire (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sky Daniels, the veteran label and radio executive who helped launch Triple-A bastion KCSN/88.5 FM at Cal State Northridge in 2011, is stepping down from his post and retiring. Daniels helped build the station from the ground up, bringing in Tom Petty for a memorable benefit concert and hiring such local mainstays as Nic Harcourt, [...]

  • John Stankey

    WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey Pay Rose 64% in 2018, to $16.6 Million

    John Stankey, CEO of AT&T’s WarnerMedia who has dramatically reshaped the businesses of Time Warner, saw his total compensation package increase 64% last year, to a total of $16.6 million. Meanwhile, AT&T chairman, president and CEO Randall Stephenson pulled in a pay package worth $29.1 million in 2018, up 1.4%. AT&T disclosed the compensation details [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Responds to Royalty-Appeal Criticism: ‘We’re Not Suing Songwriters’

    UPDATED: Spotify has issued a response to criticism it has received in the wake of the announcement Thursday that it, Google, Pandora and Amazon are teaming up to appeal  a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. In a blog post, the streaming giant [...]

  • Paradigm Alum Brooke Jackson Joins Management

    Paradigm Alum Brooke Jackson Joins Management Giant YM&U

    Former Paradigm talent agency executive Brooke Jackson has joined management giant YM&U as chief operating officer for North America. YM&U was created last year after private equity firm Trilantic Europe acquired a majority stake in U.K. management firm James Grant Group. The company is a conglomeration of 14 different management firms that were rolled up. [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    WGA to Meet With Talent Agents on Tuesday as Rhetoric Rises

    The WGA and Hollywood talent agencies are going back to the negotiating table on Tuesday as they wrestle with the guild’s efforts to impose new rules on franchised agents that would bar them from receiving packaging fees or putting writers in agency-affiliated productions. The guild and the Association of Talent Agents will meet at noon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad