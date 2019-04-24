APOS: Discovery Partners With CMC for China Theme Centers

U.S TV group Discovery and Chinese media investor and operator CMC Inc. (China Media Capital) have struck a deal to launch a themed entertainment park business in China.

The two companies will also collaborate on the development of a digital science, technology, engineering and math edutainment product, targeting kids age 2-5 years. It will be a subscription-based modular design offering virtual, physical, online, and offline experiences.

“The location-based entertainment centres will create unparalleled and differentiated experiences that complement Discovery’s growing real-life entertainment content offering in China,” the companies said in a statement. The parks may also involve other affiliated partners.

“Plans for the collaboration include the development, construction, and operation of ‘Camp Discovery’ and related themed entertainment parks in China, with comprehensive leisure and entertainment facilities and experiences including hotel, dining, sports, entertainment, and shopping to target younger demographics and families,” said the statement.

“Our location-based entertainment centers, which will echo the Discovery brand promise of satisfying curiosity and powering people’s passions, further add to a fun learning experience for the whole family,” said Tony Qiu, Discovery’s VP and GM for Greater China and Korea. “Products that provide premium themed experiences will have great opportunities to succeed in this market,” said Thomas Hui, VP and COO of CMC Inc.

CMC Inc., founded and chaired byRuigang Li, is a media and entertainment conglomerate that has interests that include content creation, artist and sport agencies, and cinemas. CMC previously partnered with the U.K.’s Merlin Entertainments to open a branch of Merlin’s Legoland theme park franchise in Shanghai. It was also previously partnered with Dreamworks on the Shanghai-based Dream Center entertainment and leisure complex.