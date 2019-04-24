×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

APOS: Discovery Partners With CMC for China Theme Centers

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Discovery Corporate New Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Discovery

U.S TV group Discovery and Chinese media investor and operator CMC Inc. (China Media Capital) have struck a deal to launch a themed entertainment park business in China.

The two companies will also collaborate on the development of a digital science, technology, engineering and math edutainment product, targeting kids age 2-5 years. It will be a subscription-based modular design offering virtual, physical, online, and offline experiences.

“The location-based entertainment centres will create unparalleled and differentiated experiences that complement Discovery’s growing real-life entertainment content offering in China,” the companies said in a statement. The parks may also involve other affiliated partners.

“Plans for the collaboration include the development, construction, and operation of ‘Camp Discovery’ and related themed entertainment parks in China, with comprehensive leisure and entertainment facilities and experiences including hotel, dining, sports, entertainment, and shopping to target younger demographics and families,” said the statement.

Related

“Our location-based entertainment centers, which will echo the Discovery brand promise of satisfying curiosity and powering people’s passions, further add to a fun learning experience for the whole family,” said Tony Qiu, Discovery’s VP and GM for Greater China and Korea. “Products that provide premium themed experiences will have great opportunities to succeed in this market,” said Thomas Hui, VP and COO of CMC Inc.

CMC Inc., founded and chaired byRuigang Li, is a media and entertainment conglomerate that has interests that include content creation, artist and sport agencies, and cinemas. CMC previously partnered with the U.K.’s Merlin Entertainments to open a branch of Merlin’s Legoland theme park franchise in Shanghai. It was also previously partnered with Dreamworks on the Shanghai-based Dream Center entertainment and leisure complex.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Biz

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    APOS: Discovery Partners With CMC for China Theme Centers

    U.S TV group Discovery and Chinese media investor and operator CMC Inc. (China Media Capital) have struck a deal to launch a themed entertainment park business in China. The two companies will also collaborate on the development of a digital science, technology, engineering and math edutainment product, targeting kids age 2-5 years. It will be [...]

  • Korea's JTBC Signs up as Iflix

    APOS: Korea's JTBC Signs up as Iflix Investor and Content Partner

    South Korea’s JTBC Content Hub has become a strategic investor in Iflix, the South East Asia-based video streaming platform. Formed only in 2011, JTBC has rapidly become one of Korea’s most influential broadcasters, with a mix of news, creative dramas and entertainment shows. Its hit dramas include “SKY Castle,” “Misty,” and “Something in the Rain.” [...]

  • American Made

    'American Made' Plane Crash Lawsuits End in Settlement

    The producers of the Tom Cruise film “American Made” have settled all litigation surrounding a 2015 plane crash in Colombia that killed two pilots. The settlement resolves pending suits in both California and Georgia. A notice of settlement was filed in Santa Monica Superior Court on Monday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The [...]

  • Adam Gross UTA

    UTA Hires Disney-ABC's Adam Gross as Director of Internal Communications

    UTA has named Adam Gross as director of internal communications within the company’s global corporate communications group. He joins UTA from Disney-ABC Television where he served as director of internal communications. Gross will lead UTA’s internal communications initiatives, partnering with human resources, finance, IT, corporate services and others to foster information-sharing, collaboration and company culture, [...]

  • Josh Sapan

    AMC CEO Josh Sapan: You Can’t Science Your Way to Great Stories

    From “Breaking Bad” to “The Walking Dead,” AMC is known for turning unlikely scripts into runaway success stories. AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan told the audience of Variety’s Silicon Valleywood presented by PwC in Menlo Park, Calif., that the secret to these blockbusters is taking creative risk, and not analytics and data science. “The [...]

  • MGM logo

    MGM Television Expands Unscripted Team With Three Hires

    Metro Goldwyn Mayer has announced three additions to its unscripted television team. It is currently led by Barry Poznick, president of the division and Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group (“Survivor,” “The Voice”). Justin Dudek has joined MGM as senior VP of physical production, Zena Van Ackeren has onboarded as VP of talent [...]

  • Wanda Sykes Silicon Valleywood

    Wanda Sykes on Doing Business With Netflix: 'They Moved That Comma'

    MENLO PARK, Calif. — Wanda Sykes wears a lot of hats as a comedian, writer, producer and entrepreneur, and that gives her a keen sense of the ever-growing content marketplace. She also has a very clear understanding of what she’s worth in dollars and cents, as she shared Tuesday in her Q&A at Variety’s Silicon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad