×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CJ CGV Sells $286 Million Stake in Asian Cinema Businesses

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CJ-CGV Cinemas
CREDIT: Courtesy of CJ-CGV

CJ CGV, the Korean movie theaters giant, is to raise $286 million from the sale of a slice of its Indonesian, Vietnamese and Chinese businesses.

The company, which has its own stock market listing and is affiliated to the CJ Group, which includes CJ E&M and CJ Entertainment, said this week that it had sold a 29% stake in CGI Holdings to financial investors MBK Partners and Mirae Asset Daewoo. The move is understood to be the precursor of an IPO of the overseas businesses on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The sale price implies a valuation of $986 million. That compares with a recently stated enterprise value of $1.3 billion.

CJ CGV said that the share sale would help reduce its own heavy indebtedness, to 436% of its assets. The deal is expected to be completed in the last week of December.

“Investors acknowledged the growth potential of our business in the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian cinema markets,” said Hwang Jae-hyeon from CJ CGV’s communication team.

Korean financial media has reported that CJ CGV previously tried to sell a stake in its Chinese cinemas business, but found no buyers on terms that it deemed acceptable. The current political strains between China and Korea would have been a likely factor.

To get to the point that it could make the CGI stake sale CJ CGV first had to include the Indonesian and Vietnamese businesses. By the end of November it will complete an $85 million share purchase that give it 100% of CGV Vietnam, and another with $72.9 million that buys out the 23% minority stake in Graha Layar Prima, its Indonesian joint venture. CGI will also merge with CJ CGV’s Hong Kong business.

More Biz

  • CJ-CGV Cinemas

    CJ CGV Sells $286 Million Stake in Asian Cinema Businesses

    CJ CGV, the Korean movie theaters giant, is to raise $286 million from the sale of a slice of its Indonesian, Vietnamese and Chinese businesses. The company, which has its own stock market listing and is affiliated to the CJ Group, which includes CJ E&M and CJ Entertainment, said this week that it had sold [...]

  • Alibaba offices

    Hong Kong Share Sale Brings Alibaba an Easy $13 Billion

    Chinese e-commerce and entertainment giant Alibaba was easily able to sell all the shares it put up for sale in a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is selling 500 million new shares, which on Wednesday it announced would be priced at HK$176 apiece, or roughly US$180 per New York-traded ADR, [...]

  • Everybody Changes

    New Cadence Productions Acquires Domestic Rights to Panama's 'Everybody Changes'

    New Cadence Productions has acquired North American rights to the transgender family drama “Everybody Changes,” Panama’s official selection for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The movie from writer-director Arturo Montenegro tells the true story of a Panamanian couple with three children who grapple with the father’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. “Everybody [...]

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    Justice Department Moves to End Paramount Antitrust Decrees

    The Department of Justice will seek to end the Paramount consent decrees, the landmark agreements that have barred studios from owning theaters for the last 70 years. Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, made the announcement Monday in a speech to the American Bar Association fall forum on antitrust. He argued that [...]

  • Viacom HQ LA

    ViacomCBS Sets HR and Inclusion Chiefs

    ViacomCBS has named corporate heads of HR and inclusion as the companies prepare for the merger that is set to close early next month. The soon-to-combine Viacom and CBS have tapped Nielsen alum Nancy Phillips to serve as exec VP and chief people officer. Viacom alum Marva Smalls will serve as global head of inclusion, [...]

  • Sony Pictures Studio Culver City

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Buys AT&T's Stake in Game Show Network

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has bought out AT&T’s minority interest in Game Show Network for about $500 million. The deal makes Sony the sole owner of GSN. AT&T had owned 42% of the company, which the telco giant inherited with its purchase of DirecTV in 2015. AT&T has been on a mission this year to pay [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad