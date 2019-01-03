×

Chinese Movie Ticketing Giant Maoyan Presses on With IPO

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Maoyan

Maoyan, one of China’s two largest movie ticket sales platforms, is warming up its plans for an IPO in Hong Kong. The company, which has backing of Enlight, Tencent and Meituan Dianping, is believed to be aiming to raise some $300 million of fresh capital.

The company, under the name Entertainment Plus, on Thursday published an updated version of its prospectus following the acceptance of its application by the local stock market regulators. That will allow it to begin actively marketing the share issue. An earlier draft was posted in September.

The new draft does not specify the timetable, nor the number of shares to be issued. Local financial media reports have indicated that the share sale is considerably smaller than the $500 million-$1 billion scale indicated in September. At that point, the company indicated an overall valuation of some $2.9 billion (HK$22.7 billion), and Hong Kong was leading the world in IPOs.

Since that time share markets in Asia have plunged. Price to earnings multiples and corporate valuations have been battered by fears of the U.S.-China trade war, mainland China’s economic slowdown, and investor uncertainty about the tech sector.

Related

Chinese box office was reported this week as having grown by 9% in 2018, reaching $8.90 billion (RMB60.9 billion) in the full year. Online sales, especially via mobile, account for more than 80% of cinema ticket transactions in China.

With that kind of presence, ticketing platforms are also increasingly important vehicles for film marketing and promotion. Maoyan plans to use the IPO proceeds roughly equally to fund infrastructure and development research and development; and enrich its content offerings and services; and for acquisitions, according to the prospectus. It has already indicated the purchase of a minority stake in Huanxi Media.

For the first nine months of 2018, Maoyan saw its revenues double to $446 million (RMB3.06 billion). Losses narrowed slightly in the January to end-September period to $21 million (RMB144 million).

The company has joint sponsors including Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. China Renaissance is its financial adviser.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Biz

  • Chinese Movie Ticketing Giant Maoyan Presses

    Chinese Movie Ticketing Giant Maoyan Presses on With IPO

    Maoyan, one of China’s two largest movie ticket sales platforms, is warming up its plans for an IPO in Hong Kong. The company, which has backing of Enlight, Tencent and Meituan Dianping, is believed to be aiming to raise some $300 million of fresh capital. The company, under the name Entertainment Plus, on Thursday published [...]

  • Virtual Reality 2019

    CES 2019 Preview: Technology to Watch in the Coming Year

    More than 180,000 industry insiders are expected to swarm Las Vegas for CES, the annual mega-conference dedicated to consumer tech. Variety has put together a cheat sheet that identifies five key technologies to watch; developments on these fronts will have an impact on entertainment in 2019 — and beyond. This year’s CES also will expand [...]

  • 'Avengers,' 'It,' 'Lion King' Could Win

    Box Office Predictions 2019: The Sure-Fire Hits and Big Question Marks

    It will be difficult to top 2018’s banner year at the box office. A number of overperforming blockbusters, combined with a healthy crop of surprise hits, propelled the domestic market to record heights. It’s safe to say this year has its work cut out for it. Fortunately, an intrepid lion cub, a demonic dancing clown [...]

  • Kanye West Saint Pablo Tour cancelled

    Kanye West Not Performing at Coachella; Lineup Expected to Be Announced Imminently

    According to a report in TMZ, Kanye West, one of the rumored headliners for the 2019 Coachella Festival, will not be performing due to a disagreement over staging. The publication cites “multiple sources” as saying that West found the festival’s traditional 60×40-foot stage “artistically limiting,” and Goldenvoice, which produces the festival, would not allow it [...]

  • Mitch Glazier Becomes RIAA Chairman/CEO, Michele

    Mitch Glazier Becomes RIAA Chairman/CEO, Michele Ballantyne Named COO

    In a succession first announced nearly two years ago, Mitch Glazier has formally taken office as Chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America, with Michele Ballantyne promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Longstanding CEO Cary Sherman, who had been with the organization for more than two decades, retired from that post [...]

  • Gene Okerlund dead

    Veteran WWE Interviewer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund Dies at 76

    Longtime WWE interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died, the WWE announced on Wednesday. He was 76. Okerlund got his first taste of the professional wrestling industry as part of the American Wrestling Association, where he worked as a substitute ring announcer for Marty O’Neill. By the end of the decade, he had taken on the position full [...]

  • Hollywood Recession Entertainment Industry

    Recession Fears Grip Hollywood: Can the Movie Biz Survive a Downturn?

    The stock market is tanking, debt levels are rising, China is locked in a trade war with the United States and economics sage Alan Greenspan recently warned investors to run for cover. No wonder people fear there’s a recession coming. “When you see all this market volatility, it’s a sign that a lot of people who think [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad