×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: David Unger Formally Launches Artist International Group

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Artist International Group.

Talent manager and former agent David Unger is giving a formal launch in Cannes to his global talent management, branding, and content production company, Artist International Group, which has already been operating quietly for a year.

The new firm’s clients include actors Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”), Tom Welling (“Smallville”), Patrick Bruel (“A Bag of Marbles”), Hanee Lee (“Extreme Job”), Mallika Sherawat (“Time Raiders”), Elsa Zylberstein (“I’ve Loved You So Long”), Siwon Choi (“Dragon Blade”) and Saïd Taghmaoui (“Wonder Woman”), as well as writers and directors Amanda Sthers (“Madame”), Tony Kaye (“American History X”), Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”) and Academy Award-winner Roger Avary (“Pulp Fiction”), among others.

AIG client Gong Li (“Memoirs of a Geisha”) will this week receive the annual Women in Motion award from luxury goods firm Kering and the Cannes Film Festival. She will receive the award at an event in Cannes on Sunday.

Related

AIG is based in Los Angeles. Satellite offices in New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong are constituted as local joint ventures or partnerships.

Unger, who has previously been with ICM, Resolution Entertainment and Three Six Zero, sees AIG as having three overlapping areas of activity: representation, production, and advice for media players and high-net-worth individuals.

“We aim to be a bridge between international and Hollywood, sourcing content, representing investors and financiers,” Unger told Variety.

He said that the impact of the streaming companies, while still in their infancy, has been huge, with a democratizing impact that favors international exchanges of talent and projects, such as those being facilitated by his company. “Metrics that show the growing importance of international include the recent performance of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the fact that Netflix now has more subscribers outside North America than in it,” said Unger. “Asia matters.”

AIG also formally launches at a moment when traditional Hollywood agencies are under fire from craft guilds and are finding themselves increasing restricted. “Management is a more intimate, less transactional relationship with clients than an agency business. Management companies are becoming more prominent these days,” Unger said.

“The three parts of our business are like a flywheel, where the motion of one part helps the others continue to spin,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Biz

  • Cannes: David Unger Formally Launches His

    Cannes: David Unger Formally Launches Artist International Group

    Talent manager and former agent David Unger is giving a formal launch in Cannes to his global talent management, branding, and content production company, Artist International Group, which has already been operating quietly for a year. The new firm’s clients include actors Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”), Tom Welling (“Smallville”), Patrick [...]

  • Golf Digest

    Discovery Buys Golf Digest From Condé Nast for $30 Million

    Discovery announced the acquisition of Golf Digest from Condé Nast, adding further momentum to the cable programmer’s big multiplatform swing into golf entertainment. It builds on Discovery’s 12-year international rights deal with PGA Tour and an exclusive content deal with golf pro Tiger Woods. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Discovery is paying around $30 [...]

  • Amazon Nabs International Rights to Jean-Luc

    Amazon Nabs International Rights to CBS' Jean-Luc Picard 'Star Trek' Series

    Amazon has grabbed international rights to CBS All Access’ “Star Trek”-branded series revolving around Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard character. Amazon has picked up the show from CBS Television Studios in more than 200 territories outside the U.S. and Canada. There’s no word yet on a premiere date for the show. Amazon will have episodes of [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY

    Universal Music’s Will Tanous Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

    Will Tanous, Universal Music Group’s executive vice president of communications and member of the company’s executive management board, received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor at the 34th annual ceremony on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. The award is presented annually to U.S. citizens “who have distinguished themselves within their own ethnic groups [...]

  • Steve Harvey Daytime Talk Show to

    Steve Harvey Daytime Talk Show to End After Battle Between NBCUniversal and IMG

    Steve Harvey’s syndicated daytime talk show “Steve” will end its run in June. The writing was on the wall for the show last September year when NBC cut a deal with Kelly Clarkson for a talk-variety hour to launch in the fall. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will move into the prime daytime slots occupied on [...]

  • Lotus Production Blossoms Under Leone Film

    Lotus Production Blossoms Under Leone Film Group Partnership

    In a key step in its ongoing expansion Leone Film Group in 2014 partnered with young producer Marco Belardi and bought his small but commercially flourishing Lotus Production shingle, which has since become a bigger affair. Raffaella Leone says while LFG was being floated on the Milan bourse she knew they “had to guarantee content” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad