×

Booming Digital Lifts Eros Indian Film Distribution Giant

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andhadhun
CREDIT: Courtesy of Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Eros International, India’s largest and most controversial film distributor, says that its digital revenues now outstrip conventional theatrical and syndication revenues. Its Eros Now streaming platform claims 18.8 million paying subscribers.

The New York-listed company reported annual results that were distorted by multiple adjustments to presentation. Reported revenues in the year to end of March 2019 edged ahead by 3% to $270 million.

Operating profits were halved at $27.8 million, but adjusted earnings jumped from $83 million to $104 million. And the company took a huge, non-cash, impairment loss of $423 million. The company said that the write-down reflected a reduction in its market capitalization and a valuation of its film rights. But on a conference call following the release of data, chairman Kishore Lulla said that the charge could be reversed if the market capitalization increases again.

Related

Weighing heavily on the stock price – and hence the market capitalization –have been further accusations by short sellers this year about how the company reports its activities in the Middle East, as well as cuts to its credit rating. The company argues that it beat a previous assault by short sellers in a U.S. court case, and again on appeal. It also says it remains satisfied with its reporting and disclosure procedures, following an internal review, conducted with Wall Street law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

“This is also the first year our digital business has generated more than our film and TV syndication businesses, which demonstrates our shift to digital is well underway,” said CFO and North America president Prem Parameswaran.

The company reported digital and ancillary business revenue of $123 million. That compared with theatrical and television syndication revenues of $69.5 million and $77.4 million in revenue, respectively. At the end of March, Eros Now claimed that that paying subscribers had climbed 138%, and that registered users grew had hit 155 million, a 55% increase.

A decrease in theatrical revenues reflected a sharply different mix of releases, with more small and medium titles making a total of 72 film and 11 series released in 2019-19, compared with 24 films in 2017-18. The upcoming slate includes Saif Ali Khan starrer “Kaptan,” the trilingual remake of “Haathi Mere Saathi” and “Kaamiyab” and TV series “Flesh” directed by Siddharth Anand.

Net debt dropped to $145 million from $189 million following equity infusions of $8.2 million from existing owners, and a further $46.4 million from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More Biz

  • Andhadhun

    Booming Digital Lifts Eros Indian Film Distribution Giant

    Eros International, India’s largest and most controversial film distributor, says that its digital revenues now outstrip conventional theatrical and syndication revenues. Its Eros Now streaming platform claims 18.8 million paying subscribers. The New York-listed company reported annual results that were distorted by multiple adjustments to presentation. Reported revenues in the year to end of March [...]

  • The dark Manhatten skyline, seen from

    StubHub Refunds $500,000 to Customers Shut Out by New York Blackout

    Saturday’s blackout in New York had an outsized effect on the city’s nightlife, with Madison Square Garden and the entire Broadway district seeing multiple shows cancelled due to the the power outage. As a result, StubHub has refunded more than $500,000 worth of tickets for cancelled events. According to a statement from the company, the StubHub [...]

  • Weapons Cache

    D.A. Files 64 Charges in Bel-Air Weapons Stockpile Case

    The L.A. County District Attorney’s office has filed 64 counts against Girard Saenz, the man who allegedly kept a stockpile of more than 1,000 weapons at a Bel-Air home linked to the Getty family. Saenz is accused of illegal possession of assault weapons, transferring handguns without a dealer license, possession of short-barreled shotguns, and possession [...]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series

    Fox Sees Primetime, Sports Ad Gains As TV Upfront Wraps

    Fox Corporation is the latest to benefit from stronger-than-expected trends in TV ad spending, as the company notched strong gains in advertising commitments for its next cycle of programming – its first since selling off a large chunk of its media assets to Walt Disney. Ad demand was stronger than many executives anticipated, according to [...]

  • BMI Promotes David Levin to Senior

    BMI Promotes David Levin to Senior VP of Licensing

    BMI today announced that David Levin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Licensing, effective immediately. In his newly expanded role, Levin is responsible for all of BMI’s domestic licensing and revenue generation, encompassing radio, television, digital media, cable, satellite and general licensing.  Levin, who will oversee teams in New York and Nashville, reports [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Acquires Musical Theater Indie First Night Records

    Warner Music Group has acquired First Night Record, an independent record label for West End and Broadway musical theatre cast recordings. The company will be overseen by WMG’s Arts Music Division, led by President Kevin Gore. First Night co-founder John Craig will join the Arts Music team under a multi-year consulting agreement to identify and record musical theatre productions in [...]

  • Woodstock 50 to Hold Open House

    Woodstock 50 to Hold Open House for Local Residents Before Permit Review Tuesday

    If nothing else, the producers of Woodstock 50 are persistent. After two permit applications to hold the troubled festival at the Vernon Downs racetrack in Upstate New York were rejected by the town of Vernon codes office, the producers and venue owner Jeffrey Gural today invited the local community “to embrace the Festival’s spirit of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad