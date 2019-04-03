You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Asia Pay-TV Heads for Consolidation as Growth Falters (Report)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder
CREDIT: Variety

Corporate consolidation is increasingly likely, as the pay-TV sector in Asia loses momentum, and consumers turn to video content from OTT suppliers and to piracy, according to a report from research and consultancy firm Media Partners Asia.

“Consumer demand for traditional pay-TV has been forever impacted by high-speed broadband. These trends have intensified downward pressure across Asia’s pay-TV ecosystem, especially in Southeast Asia, led by Singapore and Malaysia, alongside secular shifts in Australia and New Zealand. This will accelerate consolidation as well as major shifts in how channels and content are marketed and sold,” said the firm’s executive director Vivek Couto, introducing the firm’s Pay-TV Networks Channel Database report.

Couto identifies the first wave of consolidation as Disney buying Fox, and AT&T buying Warner’s branded networks Turner and HBO. He says its effects will “play out with momentum across Asia-Pacific over the next year.” He forecasts that “future consolidation and rationalization will be defined by global moves and M&A possibilities involving large assets in India,” which is the most profitable segment of the pay-TV business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Related

The course towards consolidation in Asia is unlikely to be straightforward. Unconfirmed Indian media reports suggest that this week Sony, already the second largest pay-TV group in India, may have halted its bid to buy a major stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises that had been put up for sale by Subhash Chandra. Other bidders are believed to include Comcast in partnership with an investment company Altairos, and Apple.

The Media Partners Asia report suggests that Discovery, CBS, Viacom, A+E, Sony and Universal (Comcast) are now competing for the Asian consumer wallet with an increasingly scalable Disney and a newly integrated WarnerMedia within AT&T.

That internecine rivalry, together with the stiffening competition against OTT players, and pirates, are already causing changes in the way that channels and services are sold. In Singapore, HBO Asia recently ended its exclusive relationship with StarHub, cut its prices, launched a direct-to-consumer business through its app.

Asian streaming service, Hooq responded by expanding its carriage and billing relationship with co-owner Singtel. It also counts Warnermedia and Sony as backers.

The Media Partners Asia report, which covers 13 major pay-TV network groups, showed that Asia Pacific revenues grew by just 1% in 2018 to reach $4.9 billion and that pre-tax earnings fell by 5%. Leaving out Star India and Sony India, sector earnings would have dropped 8% last year.

(In contrast streaming video revenues in Asia grew 40% in 2018 to total $8 billion, with online video advertising comprising more than $5 billion and subscription revenue growing at 50% to surpass $2.8 billion. The OTT estimates exclude insular China.)

If revenues from Star and Sony India are excluded from the pay-TV outlook, Southeast Asia contributed 32% of regional revenue in 2018 in Asia-Pacific (where the market leaders are Disney-Fox, WarnerMedia and BeIN); followed by other operators in India (Disney, Discovery and WarnerMedia) with a 16% revenue share; followed by Japan with 16% (Disney, Discovery, WarnerMedia and Viacom) and Hong Kong & Taiwan, and Australia & New Zealand contributing 10% each.

Factual and lifestyle channels had the biggest share of revenue by genre, closely followed by kids channels — 21% each – ahead of English-language general entertainment (17%), sports (15%), English Movies (12%), Asian entertainment (9%), news (3%), and music (2%).

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Asia Pay-TV Heads for Consolidation as Growth Falters (Report)

    Corporate consolidation is increasingly likely, as the pay-TV sector in Asia loses momentum, and consumers turn to video content from OTT suppliers and to piracy, according to a report from research and consultancy firm Media Partners Asia. “Consumer demand for traditional pay-TV has been forever impacted by high-speed broadband. These trends have intensified downward pressure [...]

  • Viacom to Open New International Production

    Viacom to Open New International Production Offices in U.K., Spain

    Viacom is ramping up international production with new outposts in Manchester, England, and Madrid, Spain. The company has been investing in production outside its home turf in the U.S. through the Viacom International Studios unit, which opened a new Latin America-focused studio in Miami last year with Federico Cuervo at the helm. It has now [...]

  • Miptv: Japan's 'Rolling Kitchen' Launched by

    Miptv: Japan's 'Rolling Kitchen' Launched by Endemol Shine

    Endemol Shine Group has acquired the format rights for hit Japanese cookery show “The Rolling Kitchen” from Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation. It will represent the title outside Japan and launch the format at Miptv in Cannes next week. “The Rolling Kitchen” is a studio-based cooking series from the director of “Iron Chef” that sees couples competing [...]

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal on Commercials Contract

    SAG-AFTRA and the ad industry have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year successor deal to their  master contract. The two sides said the agreement includes a “flexible” compensation model but gave no details. The accord was announced Tuesday night after the current contract was extended two days past its March 31 expiration. The SAG-AFTRA [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Industry Braces for 'Wrexit' if WGA, Agents Don't Reach Deal

    As the clock ticks down to Saturday’s deadline for the Writers Guild of America and talent agencies to reach a new franchise agreement, anxiety is rising over the impact on employment and dealmaking if writers and agents wind up parting ways. Industry sources said there have been back-channeling efforts among a handful of prominent showrunners [...]

  • Showtime logo

    Showtime to Develop Female-Led Animated Comedy 'Multifarious Maris' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime is developing an animated comedy series from writer Annah Feinberg titled “Multifarious Maris,” Variety has learned exclusively. In the half-hour series, on the night of her thirtieth birthday, Maris discovers a superpower. It’s not flight. It’s not teleportation. It’s the ability to, upon finishing one-too-many glasses of wine, travel amidst the lives she might [...]

  • Variety Relaunches TV Podcasts With 'TV

    Variety Relaunches TV Podcast Offerings With 'TV Take' and 'My Favorite Episode'

    Variety is doubling down on tube talk. The entertainment industry news leader has relaunched two podcasts devoted to all things TV: “TV Take with Daniel Holloway” and “My Favorite Episode with Michael Schneider.” Both podcasts aim to tackle the TV business from unique angles, and feature conversations with some of the industry’s top-tier creators, producers, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad