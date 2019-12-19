All3Media to Handle Rights Sales for Asian Streamer Hooq

U.K.-based All3Media International is to handle rights sales to original content flowing from Hooq, a streaming platform operating largely in Southeast Asia.

HOOQ’s slate now includes 63 original productions. The company plans to expand this to over 100 titles by the second quarter of 2020.

The company is headquartered in Singapore and is backed by Singapore phones group SingTel, Sony and Warnermedia. It operates in Singapore, Thailand, The Philippines and Indonesia as a VoD platform with a growing emphasis on local content. It also operates in India as an aggregator of Hollywood content.

All3Media International, which is ultimately owned by Discovery Communications and Liberty Global, will handle global rights, unless specific rights are retained by Hooq or its other partners.

Among the highlights are: Indonesian crime thriller “Brata,” now heading for its second season, and co-produced with Marawa Tiga Warna and Telkomsel; Singapore-set dark comedy “She’s a Terrorist & I Love Her,” which was the winner of the Hooq Filmmakers’ Guild program; factual shorts series “Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes,” from Ninjadog Studios in the Philippines; and relationship series “Someone” by Thai director Wattanapong Wongwan.

“From January through November, the majority of Hooq’s total playing minutes have come from Southeast Asian content. The partnership with All3Media International (will allow) us to bring our strong Hooq original productions from Asia to a global audience,” said Jennifer Batty, Hooq’s chief content officer.

“Our experience in delivering multi-genre content from and to numerous countries, as well as our strong presence in the Asian market, puts us in the perfect position to showcase Hooq’s innovative and diverse programming globally,” said Maartje Horchner, executive VP of content at All3Media International.