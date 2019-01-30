Alibaba Earnings Growth Slows, Entertainment Segment Deepens its Losses

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba unveiled revenue of $17 billion in the three months to December, 2018. Quarterly net profits grew by 33% to $4.5 billion.

The group’s multiple entertainment ventures moved further into the red. Sector losses hit over $890 million as it wrote off over $400 million in dud entertainment projects.

Ahead of the Wednesday announcement, investment analysts’ eyes were focused on the revenue, rather than net profit, that Alibaba reported. The company had previously enjoyed ten consecutive quarters of more than 50% revenue growth.

But, ahead of Wednesday’s results announcement, traders sought to tamp down expectations for the third quarter. A poll of analysts by Yahoo! Finance found expectations were for only 38% revenue growth.

Expectations were for $17.7 billion of revenue and earnings of $1.68 per share. The company missed on the revenue number, but beat the earnings figure, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $1.77.

The stock watchers took their cue from comments earlier in the month made by Alibaba President, Michael Evans about the slowing Chinese economy. Previously they noted that Alibaba’s Singles Day shopping event in November (China’s equivalent of Black Friday) saw business grow by – only – 27%.

Macro-economic clouds, a national debt mountain, the effect of the trade war between China and the U.S., and increasingly nervous Chinese consumers were the backdrop to the results.

They were also looking for signs of success in Alibaba’s international expansion (previously it earned 93% of revenues within China) and with diversification into new business areas, beyond e-commerce. Cloud computing may have offered some solace, but entertainment and media offered little.

Data for the digital media and entertainment segment shows quarterly revenue rising from RMB5.41 billion in the third quarter of 2017 to RMB6.49 billion in the latest three month period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) show quarterly net losses expanding from RMB2.21 billion this time last year to RMB6.03 billion between October and December 2018. At current exchange rates that is an EBITA loss of $893 million on revenues of $961 million.

In a regulatory filing, Alibaba said that entertainment revenue growth came largely “from mobile value added services provided by UCWeb, such as mobile search and game publishing, and an increase in subscription revenue from (streaming video platform) Youku.” The number of daily users of Youku, which has free and subscription tiers, increased by 64% year on year.

The filing blamed the higher entertainment costs on investment in original content, and some $407 million (RMB2.8 billion) of “impairment charges on licensed copyrights” taken after an evaluation of programming that did not generate expected returns.

During the quarter, Alibaba proposed increasing its stake in separately traded Alibaba Pictures Group. The measure will return Alibaba’s holding to a majority position, with 51%.

Alibaba shares, traded in ADR form in New York, closed at $156.88 on Tuesday. In pre-opening trade on Wednesday they indicated an opening around $161.