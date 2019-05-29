Alibaba Pictures Cuts Losses in Year of Adjustment

Losses tumbled at Alibaba Pictures, the film unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. The improvements mostly came in its ticketing and distribution operations.

The company changed its year end from December to March, and this time reported a 15-month period stretching from January 2018 to the end of March 2019. Net after tax losses amounted to RMB295 million ($42.8 million), compared to RMB1.79 billion ($259 million) in the previous 12-month year. Revenues were reported as RMB3.03 billion ($439 million) for 15 months, compared with RMB3.30 billion ($478 million) for 2017.

Alibaba Pictures has its own share listings in Hong Kong and Singapore. Parent Group, Alibaba regained majority control through a special share issue during the financial year.

Revenues at the Internet-based promotion and distribution division, consisting largely of the Tao Piao Piao cinema ticketing platform, saw revenues of RMB2.46 billion ($357 million) over 15 months, compared to RMB2.66 billion ($386 million), and operating profits of RMB387 million ($56 million) replace losses of RMB880 million ($128 million). The swing follows a halving of the division’s marketing expenses from RMB3.21 billion ($465 million) in 2017 to RMB1.58 billion ($229 million).

China’s movie ticketing sector underwent a period of consolidation and government-imposed caps on subsidies offered to consumers. The company attributed the slashing of marketing expenses to “higher overall operating efficiency.”

The company was involved with the release of five films that each enjoyed box office that topped RMB1 billion – “The Wandering Earth,” “Hello Mr. Billionaire,” “Dying to Survive,” and “The Green Book.”

The content production segment moved in the opposite direction, with lower revenues RMB459 million (compared with RMB556 million) and losses of RMB221 million instead of a nominal profit. “The reporting period marked a period of adjustment for our content-related policies: on the one hand, we managed to complete historical projects; on the other hand, we also reserved new projects for the next financial year, which, with the support from our new policies for content production, will see us focusing on delivering more quality contents,” the company said.

The regulatory filing made late on Tuesday evening, confirmed share stakes in Bona Film Group, Hehe Pictures and Amblin Partners as its three largest outside investments. It also has a RMB1 billion ($145 million) holding of convertible bonds belonging to cinema operator Dadi.

The filing also revealed that Alibaba Pictures had loaned RMB700 million ($101 million) to Huayi Brothers, one of China’s largest private-sector film studios. The loan was made in February, but was not previously disclosed.