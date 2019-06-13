×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alibaba Takes New Step Towards Hong Kong Stock Listing (Report)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Visitors passe by a Alibaba Group logo during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, 16 May 2019. Acording to organizers, VivaTech is the 'world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation'. It aims to gather the world's brightest minds, talents, and products taking place in Paris on 16 to 18 May 2019.Global tech conference Viva Technology, Paris, France - 16 May 2019
CREDIT: Julien de Rosa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba may have secretly made an application for a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange following a 2014 IPO that raised $25 million of new capital.

A secondary listing in Hong Kong could provide further cash — $20 billion is a figure that has been widely circulated, though is not confirmed by the company — which would potentially be used in its battle with Meituan Dianping for market share in services within China.

A Hong Kong listing would also open the company’s shares to being bought and sold by everyday Chinese investors, through the Mainland-Hong Kong stock connect system. It would also maintain Alibaba’s access to equity markets in the event that the U.S.-China trade war descends to the point where the Donald Trump regime prevents trading of Chinese companies on U.S. capital markets.

A filing from Alibaba has not yet been made public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s website.

Similarly, Alibaba has offered no comment on the latest reports. Though the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post this week reported that the company had appointed investment banks CICC and Credit Suisse to lead the potential share sale.

In New York, Alibaba ADR shares have dipped to $160.04, down 18% from their recent peak of $195.21 on May 3. Analysts report that that decline reflect growing fears about the trade war as well an over-hang of Alibaba stock being sold this quarter by Altaba, a company set up to house Yahoo’s Alibaba stake, before Yahoo was sold to Verizon.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Biz

  • Visitors passe by a Alibaba Group

    Alibaba Takes New Step Towards Hong Kong Stock Listing (Report)

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba may have secretly made an application for a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange following a 2014 IPO that raised $25 million of new capital. A secondary listing [...]

  • Bryan Singer to Pay $150,000 to

    Bryan Singer to Pay $150,000 to Resolve Rape Claim

    Director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit in December 2017 in which he alleged that the director had sexually assaulted him during a yacht party in Seattle. Sanchez-Guzman claimed that Singer performed oral sex on him against his [...]

  • WGA East Unveils Made in NY

    WGA East Unveils Made in NY Writers Room Fellows for 2019

    The WGA East and various New York City agencies have unveiled the 10 writers selected to take part in the second “Made in NY Writers Room” program designed to open doors to writers from backgrounds that are underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. The program is a partnership of the guild and the Mayor’s Office of Media [...]

  • Netflix Shareholders Vote Down Executive Compensation

    Netflix Shareholders Say No to Executive Salaries, Stock Options

    Netflix shareholders aren’t okay with the amount of money the company is spending on its senior executives: A slim majority of shareholders voted down the company’s executive officer compensation plan at its most recent shareholder meeting last week, Netflix revealed in a regulatory filing Wednesday. “The Board will consider the results and act in what [...]

  • Michael Kassan Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Cannes Lions Preview with MediaLink's Michael Kassan

    If ever there was a time for the media, marketing, technology and finance industries to come together to sort through their differences, it would be now. Luckily the Cannes Lions festival is getting underway next week in the South of France. “I think we ‘re at a point in time in those content industries where [...]

  • CAA AIME FELD AND BEN DEY

    CAA Promotes Ben Dey, Jaime Feld to Run TV Talent Department

    CAA has elevated Jaime Feld and Ben Dey to co-heads of the agency’s television talent department. The news comes after it was announced earlier on Wednesday that longtime CAA TV talent head Michael Katcher would exit the agency to lead casting at FX Entertainment. “Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both [...]

  • Soundcloud November 30th 2017 in Berlin.Photo:

    SoundCloud Promotes Michael Weissman to President

    SoundCloud announced today the promotion of Michael Weissman to president. He had previously served at chief operating officer. Weissman will continue to drive SoundCloud’s business growth and strategy, overseeing the company’s subscription and advertising businesses, as well as its marketing and content licensing, according to the announcement. He will also continue to manage SoundCloud’s legal, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad