×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alibaba Eyeing Hong Kong Share Listing (Report)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alibaba offices
CREDIT: Courtesy of alibaba group

China’s e-commerce to entertainment giant Alibaba may be seeking to raise as much as $20 billion through a secondary listing of its shares in Hong Kong. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, following a 2014 IPO.

The Bloomberg news agency, citing anonymous sources, said that the tech giant could file documents in the second half of this year. That could mean the share sale takes place this year or early 2020.

The company has offered no comment, saying that it does not respond to market rumors. However, the information was also carried in the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post.

At the time of Alibaba’s initial share sale, Hong Kong stock regulators did not permit the listing of companies with the dual share structures that are common to tech firms built with little capital from the founders. Alibaba was seen to have got away and Hong Kong subsequently softened its rules in order to win the listing of more tech and biotech enterprises. Meituan Dianping and electronics group Xiaomi have both taken advantage of the new policy.

Related

A listing in Hong Kong would make it possible for mainland Chinese investors to have easy access to the shares, as Hong Kong and mainland China operate a so-called stock connect scheme permitting cross-border share trading in both directions. Few Chinese, except professional investors, are currently able to invest in Alibaba’s ADR form shares on the NYSE.

Alibaba shares were sold at $68 apiece in September 2014. On Friday, Alibaba shares closed at $155, giving a market capitalization of $402 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Biz

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Eyeing Hong Kong Share Listing (Report)

    China’s e-commerce to entertainment giant Alibaba may be seeking to raise as much as $20 billion through a secondary listing of its shares in Hong Kong. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, following a 2014 IPO. The Bloomberg news agency, citing anonymous sources, said that the tech giant could file [...]

  • Sports-Illustrated

    Meredith Sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands Group for $110 Million

    Sports Illustrated over the decades has chronicled stellar match-ups, blow-outs, squeakers, sudden deaths and photo finishes. Now it’s getting ready to take on a whole new kind of game. Publisher Meredith Corp. has sold for $110 million the intellectual property around the venerable sports-news outlet to Authentic Brands Group, the brand-development company that manages Juicy [...]

  • Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan

    Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Arrested on Elder Abuse Charges

    Stan Lee’s former business manager, Keya Morgan, was arrested in Arizona Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD’s Mike Lopez confirmed that the arrest warrant was for the following charges: one count of false imprisonment – elder adult; three counts of grand theft from elder or dependent adult, [...]

  • promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder

    Cannes Market Claims Record Visitor Numbers

    The Cannes Market, the Cannes Film Festival’s commercial wing, says that its 2019 edition welcomed a record number of participants. It reported 12,527 attendees. The largest group by nationality was from the U.S. with 2,264 participants, followed by France with 1,943 participants, and the U.K. 1,145. Comparable figures for 2018 were not available. The number [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Some Weinstein Accusers Balk at $30 Million Settlement

    Updated: Some of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are balking at a proposed $30 million settlement of their harassment claims, which could scuttle the deal, Variety has learned. Attorneys in the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy case told Judge Mary Walrath on Thursday that they are close to a global resolution of the civil litigation. The accusers, their lawyers [...]

  • Director Dean DeBlois and online game

    'Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG's CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

    Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Accusers Near Settlement in Bankruptcy Case

    Attorneys in the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy case say they are getting close to reaching a settlement that would compensate Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct accusers. The company went bankrupt last year, as it faced hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and numerous civil suits on behalf of Weinstein’s alleged victims. The company sold to Lantern [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad