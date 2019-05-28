Alibaba Eyeing Hong Kong Share Listing (Report)

China’s e-commerce to entertainment giant Alibaba may be seeking to raise as much as $20 billion through a secondary listing of its shares in Hong Kong. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, following a 2014 IPO.

The Bloomberg news agency, citing anonymous sources, said that the tech giant could file documents in the second half of this year. That could mean the share sale takes place this year or early 2020.

The company has offered no comment, saying that it does not respond to market rumors. However, the information was also carried in the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post.

At the time of Alibaba’s initial share sale, Hong Kong stock regulators did not permit the listing of companies with the dual share structures that are common to tech firms built with little capital from the founders. Alibaba was seen to have got away and Hong Kong subsequently softened its rules in order to win the listing of more tech and biotech enterprises. Meituan Dianping and electronics group Xiaomi have both taken advantage of the new policy.

A listing in Hong Kong would make it possible for mainland Chinese investors to have easy access to the shares, as Hong Kong and mainland China operate a so-called stock connect scheme permitting cross-border share trading in both directions. Few Chinese, except professional investors, are currently able to invest in Alibaba’s ADR form shares on the NYSE.

Alibaba shares were sold at $68 apiece in September 2014. On Friday, Alibaba shares closed at $155, giving a market capitalization of $402 billion.