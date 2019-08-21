×

Alibaba Delays Hong Hong Share Listing (Report)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Two bull statues are displayed outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, . Stock markets crashed, oil prices tumbled and the pound fell to a 31-year low on Friday as Britain's unprecedented vote to leave the European Union shocked investors and dragged the region, the world's largest economic bloc, into a new era of uncertaintyHong Kong Financial Markets, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
CREDIT: Kin Cheung/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Against a background of political tension in Hong Kong, Chinese tech and entertainment giant Alibaba is reported to have delayed its planned share listing in the Asian financial capital.

News agency, Reuters cited two unnamed sources in a report on Wednesday. One said that the decision to delay the listing was taken at a board meeting the weekend prior to last week’s financial results announcement. The source said that had the listing gone ahead it would have irked China’s political masters in Beijing.

Alibaba has its primary share listing on the New York Stock Exchange and, with shares quoted at over $177 apiece, it is valued at $460 billion. The mooted listing in Hong Kong would have been a secondary listing that added to its coffers and brought the company closer to its core operations in mainland China. Commentators have suggested that Alibaba could raise $10-15 billion of fresh capital from a Hong Kong share sale, though the company has not confirmed any fund-raising target.

Related

Rather, sources closer to the company have pointed to other advantages from listing in Hong Kong, not least of which would be enabling mainland Chinese investors access to the shares through the so-called stock connect system between Hong Kong Kong and China’s stock exchanges. A Hong Kong listing may also have defrayed a degree of political risk, if U.S. investors turn hostile to Chinese companies, and if an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war leads to a restrictions on Chinese companies accessing U.S. capital markets.

In the five years since Alibaba launched its IPO in New York, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has changed its rules to allow the trading of shares such as Alibaba’s which have restricted voting rights. And the company has approved an eight for one share split that would make its stock easier to trade in Hong Kong.

It is an ironic twist of the narrative then that the current political troubles in Hong Kong may have delayed — one of the Reuters sources says  that the company is now looking at an October launch date — or derailed the listing plans. It has not yet filed a prospectus in Hong Kong.

The Special Administrative Area — a former British colony that returned to Chinese ownership in 1997 — has endured more than two months of anti-government protests, that at times have turned violent. The protests started with public anger against the Hong Kong government’s proposed extradition bill, but have since become a broader movement against a timorous government, heavy-handed police tactics, and what is seen as rapid erosion of the one country-two systems arrangement that was supposed to have guaranteed Hong Kong’s way of life for 50 years following the handover.

 

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Two bull statues are displayed outside

    Alibaba Delays Hong Hong Share Listing (Report)

    Against a background of political tension in Hong Kong, Chinese tech and entertainment giant Alibaba is reported to have delayed its planned share listing in the Asian financial capital. News agency, Reuters cited two unnamed sources in a report on Wednesday. One said that the decision to delay the listing was taken at a board [...]

  • Mass Appeal and Universal Launch Hip-Hop

    Nas, Mass Appeal and Universal Music Launch Hip-Hop Label in India, Sign Divine

    Mass Appeal and Universal Music Group today announced the launch of Mass Appeal India – a new label dedicated to amplifying India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale. The new label’s operations will be based Universal Music India’s headquarters in Mumbai and will function as a multi-channel partnership between the two companies. According to the announcement, Mass Appeal India will sign and [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives to court

    Weinstein's Attorneys Seek to Move Trial to Long Island or Albany

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys want his rape trial moved to Long Island or Albany, citing the “circus-like atmosphere” surrounding the courthouse in Manhattan. Weinstein is set to go on trial on Sept. 9 on five charges of rape and sexual assault. The disgraced producer faces a potential life term if convicted. In a motion to the [...]

  • Edge, left, Adam Clayton, and Bono

    New York’s PlayStation Theater to Close (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York’s PlayStation Theater, a 2,100-capacity venue located in Times Square and operated by Bowery Presents, will close at the end of 2019, a source close to the situation tells Variety. The venue will close with a New Year’s series of shows from the Disco Biscuits. The theater, which is located two stories beneath the [...]

  • Courtesy of Earwolf

    How Lauren Lapkus Tossed the Script and Created a Podcasting Hit

    Lauren Lapkus has tossed the script on what makes most podcasts a hit. At a time when many of the most downloaded shows are true crime investigations or celebrity interviews, she’s doing something entirely different on each episode of “With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus.” Each hour-long installment is a free-wheeling, completely improvised ride. One show [...]

  • WWE NXT

    WWE's 'NXT' Moves to USA Network as Wrestling Competition Heats Up

    WWE has struck a deal to move its “NXT” franchise focusing on rising stars to USA Network starting next month. “NXT” will shift to USA from the WWE Network subscription streaming service as of Sept. 18. The deal comes as USA is about to lose WWE’s “SmackDown” showcase to Fox starting in October. USA is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad