Alibaba Delays Hong Hong Share Listing (Report)

Against a background of political tension in Hong Kong, Chinese tech and entertainment giant Alibaba is reported to have delayed its planned share listing in the Asian financial capital.

News agency, Reuters cited two unnamed sources in a report on Wednesday. One said that the decision to delay the listing was taken at a board meeting the weekend prior to last week’s financial results announcement. The source said that had the listing gone ahead it would have irked China’s political masters in Beijing.

Alibaba has its primary share listing on the New York Stock Exchange and, with shares quoted at over $177 apiece, it is valued at $460 billion. The mooted listing in Hong Kong would have been a secondary listing that added to its coffers and brought the company closer to its core operations in mainland China. Commentators have suggested that Alibaba could raise $10-15 billion of fresh capital from a Hong Kong share sale, though the company has not confirmed any fund-raising target.

Rather, sources closer to the company have pointed to other advantages from listing in Hong Kong, not least of which would be enabling mainland Chinese investors access to the shares through the so-called stock connect system between Hong Kong Kong and China’s stock exchanges. A Hong Kong listing may also have defrayed a degree of political risk, if U.S. investors turn hostile to Chinese companies, and if an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war leads to a restrictions on Chinese companies accessing U.S. capital markets.

In the five years since Alibaba launched its IPO in New York, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has changed its rules to allow the trading of shares such as Alibaba’s which have restricted voting rights. And the company has approved an eight for one share split that would make its stock easier to trade in Hong Kong.

It is an ironic twist of the narrative then that the current political troubles in Hong Kong may have delayed — one of the Reuters sources says that the company is now looking at an October launch date — or derailed the listing plans. It has not yet filed a prospectus in Hong Kong.

The Special Administrative Area — a former British colony that returned to Chinese ownership in 1997 — has endured more than two months of anti-government protests, that at times have turned violent. The protests started with public anger against the Hong Kong government’s proposed extradition bill, but have since become a broader movement against a timorous government, heavy-handed police tactics, and what is seen as rapid erosion of the one country-two systems arrangement that was supposed to have guaranteed Hong Kong’s way of life for 50 years following the handover.