×

Alibaba Enjoys Cloud Computing Boost, Slimmer Entertainment Losses

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alibaba offices
CREDIT: Courtesy of alibaba group

China’s e-commerce and entertainment giant Alibaba beat market expectations with earnings per share of $1.83 in the second quarter of its financial year. The group also beat financial analysts’ expectations of its revenue, with a 40% year-on-year increase to RMB119 billion (US$16.7 billion).

Group profits in the three months from July to September were $9.90 billion (RMB70.7 billion) shown on the GAAP accounting standard and including gains from its stake in Ant Financial. Expressed in a non-GAAP fashion and without the one-off gains, profits in the quarter amounted to $4.58 billion (RMB32.8 billion), an increase of 40% year-over-year.

The healthy numbers were notably driven by a 64% increase in revenues for cloud computing, as China’s economy becomes increasingly digital.

The digital media and entertainment business cut its losses and enjoyed a 23% revenue gain in the quarter. Adjusted losses in the sector were RMB2.21 billion ($313 million), compared with loss of RMB3.8 billion, on revenue that increased to RMB7.30 billion ($1.03 billion), up from RMB5.94 billion.

The segment still only accounts for 6% of Alibaba’s group revenue. And the group said that “the synergies between our commerce and entertainment businesses continue to deliver a superior use experience that has helped to bring more paying subscribers onto the Youku online video platform. For the quarter, Youku’s average daily subscribers increased 47% year-over-year.” Youku is the third largest streaming video operator in China.

While Alibaba pointed to Youku “investing in original content production capability, while ensuring cost efficiencies and return on investment,” it also said that the revenue increase was mainly due to (the) consolidation of Alibaba Pictures starting in March 2019.

On a six months view, from April to September, the digital media and entertainment businesses showed losses this financial year totaling RMB4.44 billion $629 million), down from RMB6.93 billion in the same period last year. Revenue increased by 14%, up to RMB13.6 billion ($1.92 billion), from RMB11.9 billion.

More Biz

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Enjoys Cloud Computing Boost, Slimmer Entertainment Losses

    China’s e-commerce and entertainment giant Alibaba beat market expectations with earnings per share of $1.83 in the second quarter of its financial year. The group also beat financial analysts’ expectations of its revenue, with a 40% year-on-year increase to RMB119 billion (US$16.7 billion). Group profits in the three months from July to September were $9.90 [...]

  • Fitbit

    Google to Acquire Fitbit in $2.1 Billion Deal; Smartwatch Maker Vows to Protect User Privacy

    Google is expanding its device portfolio into smartwatches, with a deal to acquire Fitbit in a deal worth $2.1 billion. In announcing the agreement, Fitbit pointedly promised customers that it would strenuously protect their privacy. “Strong privacy and security guidelines have been part of Fitbit’s DNA since day one, and this will not change,” the [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston Howard Stern

    SiriusXM Posts Strong Third-Quarter Results

    SiriusXM posted robust operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The company’s total revenue of $2 billion was up 37% over the same period last year, seeing a considerable boost from the company’s acquisition of Pandora Media earlier this year. On a pro forma basis, revenue climbed 7% from $1.9 billion in the third quarter of [...]

  • Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue

    Live Nation Posts Robust Earnings, Revenue Up 6% for the Year

    Live Nation posted a robust earnings report today, with $8.7 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of 2019, a 6% increase from the same period last year. The company also delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income quarter to date, from July 1-Sept. 30, with $260 million and $427.1 million, respectively. [...]

  • Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got

    Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got More Traffic Than Hulu

    A coalition of major studios has obtained a settlement that shuts down Openload, a file-sharing site that got more traffic than Hulu or HBO Go. Operating through the website openload.co, the site collected advertising revenue and paid users who uploaded videos based on the number of downloads. The site operated through 1,000 servers in Romania, [...]

  • Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story

    Variety Wins Seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards

    Variety won seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York on Wednesday night. The competition, between 1,000 finalists in 33 categories, recognized publications for print and digital design, as well as journalistic integrity in breaking news coverage, critical analysis and investigative reporting. Variety‘s website earned an Eddie & Ozzie award for general excellence. Executive editor [...]

  • Sam Taylor

    Publishing and A&R Executive Sam Taylor Out at Kobalt

    Sam Taylor is no longer with Kobalt Music, Variety has learned. His unexpected exit comes just four months after his promotion to executive vice president, creative; the reason for his departure was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. A rep for Kobalt declined comment, although a source close to the situation confirmed his departure, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad