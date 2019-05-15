×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alibaba is Able to Withstand Mounting Media Losses as Profits hit $12 Billion

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: The Wandering Earth

Digital entertainment and media losses at Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba stretched to $2.35 billion in the financial year running from April 2018 to end of March this year. But the group says it will continue to invest in the sector, and that it can afford to do so.

At group level, Alibaba expanded its revenues by 51% to $56.1 billion (RMB377 billion). Net income expanded by 31% to $12.0 billion (RMB80.2 billion).

Entertainment sector earnings before interest taxes and amortization (EBITA) in the fiscal year 2018-19 was a loss of RMB15.8 billion ($2,35 million), compared to a loss of RMB8.31 billion in fiscal year 2018. The steepening losses were “primarily due to continued investments in licensing rights and the production of original content and an increase in impairment charges on licensed copyrights,” the company said.

Alibaba justified the losses as investment in a growth business that attracts and retains customers. “Digital Media and Entertainment is a key piece of our Live@Alibaba vision and an extension of our strategy to capture consumption beyond our core commerce businesses. In fiscal year 2019, we emphasized developing our original content production capabilities in order to attain greater control over content quality, format and scheduling. We will continue to execute this strategy as we believe original content will drive paying subscriber and advertising revenue growth. Youku’s daily average subscriber base continues to grow at a healthy rate, increasing about 88% and 50% year-over-year during fiscal year 2019 and March 2019 quarter, respectively,” the group said in a regulatory filing.

Related

“In March 2019, we increased our shareholding in Alibaba Pictures to 51% and aligned the management of Digital Media and Entertainment and Alibaba Pictures. Alibaba Pictures is principally engaged in the production, promotion and distribution of theatrical entertainment, serving consumers, studios, and cinema operators. Alibaba Pictures was involved in the production, promotion and distribution of highly popular films, including Chinese box-office hit ‘The Wandering Earth,’ which to-date is the second highest grossing (local) film in China, and the Oscar-winning movie ‘Green Book.’ We believe the alignment of management and content strategy between Alibaba Pictures and our Digital Media and Entertainment businesses will support and enhance our original content strategy in the future.”

In early NYSE trading on Wednesday, following the earnings announcement, Alibaba ADR shares were up 2.5% to $179.46. Its market capitalization at that price is $465 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Biz

  • Sony/ATV Names David Ventura and Tim

    Sony/ATV Publishing Names David Ventura and Tim Major to Head U.K. Company

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt announced today that David Ventura and Tim Major will head up the company’s U.K. operations. Ventura is promoted to president & co-managing director and Major to co-managing director, replacing previous managing director Guy Moot (who in January took over Platt’s previous role as CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing). Both [...]

  • Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with

    Kevin Spacey Accuser Allowed to Remain Anonymous

    A federal judge on Wednesday allowed a massage therapist to remain anonymous as he pursues a sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey. The massage therapist filed suit in October 2018, alleging that the actor tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a session in Malibu in 2016. Spacey also faces [...]

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Daughters File Suit as Estate Fight Continues

    Tom Petty’s daughters filed suit against his widow on Wednesday, as a struggle continues for control of the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Adria Petty and Annakim Violette allege that their father’s wife, Dana York Petty, has deprived them of their rightful role in determining how Petty’s works are released. The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior [...]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh

    Ryan Kavanaugh Resurfaces With Potential China Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    A year after taking Relativity Media into its second bankruptcy, Ryan Kavanaugh has reemerged with big plans to get back into film production. This time, the former Hollywood boy wonder has set up shop in China. In an announcement on Wednesday, Kavanaugh said he intended to develop a world-class film studio and theme park in [...]

  • Jacob Bloom Alan Hergott

    Jake Bloom and Alan Hergott to Retire as Johnny Depp Trial Nears

    Attorneys Jake Bloom and Alan Hergott have announced they are retiring from their namesake law firm, while still embroiled in litigation with former client Johnny Depp. Bloom has represented stars like Nicolas Cage, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham, among many others in a long career in Hollywood. Hergott represented Brad Pitt, Kathleen Kennedy, Russell Crowe. [...]

  • Alibaba Able to Withstand Media Losses

    Alibaba is Able to Withstand Mounting Media Losses as Profits hit $12 Billion

    Digital entertainment and media losses at Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba stretched to $2.35 billion in the financial year running from April 2018 to end of March this year. But the group says it will continue to invest in the sector, and that it can afford to do so. At group level, Alibaba expanded its revenues [...]

  • Bebe Rexha and Sting67th Annual BMI

    At BMI Awards, Sting's 'Breath' Takes All-Time Honor That 'Meant to Be' Means to Steal

    If you think Bebe Rexha’s and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” is already an earworm, be afraid, be very afraid. At the BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills Tuesday night, the performing rights organization gave Rexha an award for co-writing the song, which was named the performing rights organization’s most played song of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad