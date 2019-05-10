×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Women Reign in Front of and Behind the Camera on ‘The Spanish Princess’

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nick Briggs/STARZ

The Spanish Princess,” which premiered May 5, rounds out the Starz miniseries triptych that began in 2013 with “The White Queen” and continued four years later with “The White Princess.” The latest seven episodes revolve around Spain’s Catherine of Aragon, played by Charlotte Hope, in line to receive the highly contested throne of England in the 16th century. The stories are adapted from Philippa Gregory’s “The Cousins’ War” series.

Emma Frost served as writer on “White Queen” and showrunner on “White Princess” and, with Matthew Graham, is showrunner again on “Spanish Princess.” Just as the action draws heavily on alliances among women, a similar dynamic reigned behind the scenes when making the miniseries. 

“We had a very conscious desire both politically and creatively to prioritize looking at the work of women [when we were crewing up],” says Frost. “Though we’d ultimately hire whoever was best for the job, with this show we were into the third iteration and felt a strong desire to really lean in to the female gaze.”

Related

Frost notes that the series has always had women writers but posits: “What happens when the DP, the producer, the editor, director, almost everyone [in key roles] is female? Personally, I don’t think storytelling is gendered 90% of the time — men can write women; women can write men. Same with directing. I don’t think there is some kind of gender apartheid. But I do think there are certain stories that one or the other gender is better placed to understand and describe.”

The environment on set, Frost says, was stress-free and collaborative, without a single disagreement during the entire shoot. While various directors rotated among the episodes, one of the constants was cinematographer Maja Zamojda, who says, “Having females in the majority of the key roles had a great impact on the look and feel of the story.”

Two of the three directors as well as three of the four editors were women. The crew worked out of The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, England, where “The White Princess” had already shot, so crew members were familiar with the area and with what Frost calls “an embarrassment of castles, stately homes, Tudor barns” and gardens within an hour’s drive. 

Frost says she aimed to stay close to Bottle Yard to streamline the shooting day, “and because we knew which locations were filming-friendly and — importantly — which ones provided continuity,” she adds. “For example, we shot at the Berkeley Castle for Westminster Palace courtyard and were able to use a couple
of the interiors and corridors as well.  If you watch a lot of period dramas, you’ll know how rare it is to achieve that relationship between interior and exterior.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Artisans

  • Women Rule in Front of, Behind

    Women Reign in Front of and Behind the Camera on 'The Spanish Princess'

    “The Spanish Princess,” which premiered May 5, rounds out the Starz miniseries triptych that began in 2013 with “The White Queen” and continued four years later with “The White Princess.” The latest seven episodes revolve around Spain’s Catherine of Aragon, played by Charlotte Hope, in line to receive the highly contested throne of England in [...]

  • DSC03586.ARW

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to Receive Designing Women Award

    The costume, makeup and design teams for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will receive the Variety Ensemble Award as part of the Designing Women Awards. New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for the 20th anniversary of its Designing Women Awards, which will be co-presented by Variety for the first time on [...]

  • HBO Shot 'Chernobyl' Miniseries Inside Lithuania

    Inside HBO's 'Chernobyl' Shoot in Real-Life Decommissioned Nuclear Plant

    HBO’s “Chernobyl,” a five-part miniseries that debuted May 6, dramatizes the true story of the 1986 nuclear accident that was one of the worst human-made disasters of all time. Though the event is no secret, press coverage in the months and years that followed painted broad strokes and sweeping statements. The miniseries offers viewers a [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4': Pixar Production Crew

    How Pixar Crew Refined Complicated Details in 'Toy Story 4'

    Back in the mid-’90s, when Pixar was creating the world’s first computer-animated feature, the seminal “Toy Story,” the process was by necessity a collaborative one. Any of the 129 crew members could shout down the hallway with a question and get a quick response. That spirit of collaboration persisted through the making of “Toy Story [...]

  • Incentives Cyprus The Ghost of Peter

    Cyprus Seeks Foreign Producers With Aggressive Incentives Program

    The Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has stepped up its efforts to lure producers through a recently enacted film incentive program. Additionally, the country offers the advantage of the widespread use of English alongside Greek (the official language), and as a member of the E.U. uses the Euro as its national currency. Introduced last fall, [...]

  • Ron P Jaffe Stills Photographer CSI

    On-Set Stealth Is Key Skill of Longtime Hollywood Still Photographer Ron Jaffe

    Cruising the edge of sets like a shark in shallow water, still photographer Ron P. Jaffe has spent a career using his stealthiness to capture the perfect shot. Sharing tales from times past as he sits in the serenity of his Playa del Rey home, he describes taking pictures on many of the crime movies, [...]

  • Bolden review

    Wynton Marsalis on Creating Score for 'Bolden' Biopic Without Jazz Pioneer's Music

    Jazzman Wynton Marsalis faced one of the most unusual challenges of his career when he agreed to score “Bolden,” the drama based on the life of early jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden: No recordings survive, so Marsalis had to create Bolden’s music from scratch. That’s precisely what intrigued him, Marsalis tells Variety: “Just being from New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad