Tennessee Bids for Production With Old South Charm, Country Music Icons and Incentives

With the Great Smoky Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Tennessee offers a wide variety of production possibilities. Among the attractions: Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, the country music scene of Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg, and a wide assortment of historic Southern homes and monuments. The state also offers a generous grant of up to 30% on qualified spend.

Specifically, Tennessee offers a 25% grant on qualified local spend, with a possible uplift of 5% on resident labor – pushing the total to a hefty 30%

The incentive applies to resident labor working both above the line and below the line. It includes nonresident labor working above the line and below the line for scripted television only.

The minimum spend required in order to qualify for the grant ranges from $200,000 to $500,000 – depending on the nature of the project. The state imposes a compensation cap of $250,000.

Recent productions shot in Tennessee include “Wild Rose” (2018), “Indivisible” (2018), “The Last Movie Star” (2017), “Dog Years (2017), “Novitiate” (2017), TV series “Quarry” (2016 to present), TV series “Nashville” (2012 to 2018), TV series “Still The King” (2016 to present), and “I Am Not Ashamed” (2016).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.