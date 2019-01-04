×

Tennessee Bids for Production With Old South Charm, Country Music Icons and Incentives

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nashville
CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

With the Great Smoky Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Tennessee offers a wide variety of production possibilities. Among the attractions: Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, the country music scene of Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg, and a wide assortment of historic Southern homes and monuments. The state also offers a generous grant of up to 30% on qualified spend.

Specifically, Tennessee offers a 25% grant on qualified local spend, with a possible uplift of 5% on resident labor – pushing the total to a hefty 30%

The incentive applies to resident labor working both above the line and below the line. It includes nonresident labor working above the line and below the line for scripted television only.

The minimum spend required in order to qualify for the grant ranges from $200,000 to $500,000 – depending on the nature of the project. The state imposes a compensation cap of $250,000.

Recent productions shot in Tennessee include “Wild Rose” (2018), “Indivisible” (2018), “The Last Movie Star” (2017), “Dog Years (2017), “Novitiate” (2017), TV series “Quarry” (2016 to present), TV series “Nashville” (2012 to 2018), TV series “Still The King” (2016 to present), and “I Am Not Ashamed” (2016).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Artisans

  • Nashville

    Tennessee Bids for Production With Old South Charm, Country Music Icons and Incentives

    With the Great Smoky Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Tennessee offers a wide variety of production possibilities. Among the attractions: Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, the country music scene of Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg, and a wide assortment of historic Southern homes [...]

  • Regina King stars as Sharon in

    Dominican Republic Feels Surge in Production as Tax Is Reduced

    Mention the Dominican Republic, and most people will conjure visions of baseball players or luxury resorts on a tropical island. Fashionistas will flash to the Caribbean nation’s most famous son, Oscar de la Renta.  And folks in the film community will see a state-of-the-art production complex that includes one of the world’s most advanced water-filming [...]

  • Christian Bale (left) as Dick Cheney

    'Vice' Editor on Why It Was 'One of the Toughest Movies' He's Ever Worked on

    Hank Corwin has worked with some of film’s most iconic directors — Robert Redford, Oliver Stone, Barry Levinson and Terrence Malick. He’s frequently edited earnest dramas, like Stone’s “Nixon” and Malick’s “The Tree of Life.” But his two latest feature outings — Adam McKay’s “The Big Short,” released in 2015, and the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice,” [...]

  • Hair Stylists Makeup Artists Pay in

    Hollywood Hairstylists Fight for Pay Equity With Their Makeup Counterparts

    In production, no two departments seem more connected than hair and makeup. Makeup artists and hairstylists belong to the same IATSE union local — 706. They share the same work trailer, stay on set for the same hours and often even work on the same actor at the same time.   Yet, in an industry where [...]

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Casting Directors Reach Tentative Three-Year Deal on Successor Contract

    Reps for about 500 casting directors and casting associates have reached a tentative deal on a three-year successor agreement to its master contract with studios and network. Teamsters Local 399 in Hollywood and Local 817 in New York set a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Local 399 secretary-treasurer Steve [...]

  • Focus Production Show Sees Record Rise

    Focus Production Show in London Sees Steep Rise in Attendees, Exhibitors

    Focus, the event for production professionals held earlier this month in London, has reported record attendance and exhibitor numbers for its fourth edition. Visitor numbers at Focus, held on Dec. 4 and 5 at London’s Business Design Center, were up 40% to 2,700, drawn from 70 countries, and there was a 41% rise in exhibiting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad