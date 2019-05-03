×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

On-Set Stealth Is Key Skill of Longtime Hollywood Still Photographer Ron Jaffe

By

James C.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Ron P Jaffe Stills Photographer CSI Miami
CREDIT: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Cruising the edge of sets like a shark in shallow water, still photographer Ron P. Jaffe has spent a career using his stealthiness to capture the perfect shot. Sharing tales from times past as he sits in the serenity of his Playa del Rey home, he describes taking pictures on many of the crime movies, comedies and dramatic television series made in Hollywood during the past 30 years. 

As a “stillman” — industry jargon for his profession — he has photographed everything from actors and on-set action to sets and props, and even provided the pictures for 30-foot-wide promotional billboards.

Jaffe was raised in Montgomery, Ala., after World War II. As a schoolkid, his grades were average, but he enjoyed the high school darkroom and worked on yearbook photography. He qualified for prelaw at Cal State Los Angeles in 1969 but chose to attend UCLA instead. He quit after the first day of lectures, saying the curriculum was too difficult, and turned to Pasadena City College for a degree in education.

Related

After earning his degree, Jaffe taught English and social sciences at local junior colleges. He parlayed his credentials into a full-time position at Chapman University in 1974, and traveled to Africa by ship for the school’s World Campus Afloat curriculum, teaching advanced photography while sailing the world.

Jaffe shot glamorous spreads and high-end fashion catalogs soon after his return to Los Angeles, and by 1977, he was hired by the prestigious Elson Alexander Studios. As head photographer there for nearly 20 years, he racked up 37,000 sittings, including with six U.S. presidents (Nixon, Ford, Bush Sr., Reagan, Carter and Clinton), members of both houses of Congress and a good part of the membership of the Los Angeles Bar Assn.

By then, Jaffe had become so adept with his camera that Hollywood came calling, so he transitioned to showbiz and shot stills on a trio of low-budget films directed by his pal Jeff Celentano, including the features “Gunshy” and “Primary Suspects.” Jaffe’s career arc spiked in 1998, when he obtained a union card for the NBC-TV series “Suddenly Susan.”

He got a break at Warners, which produced “Susan,” and soon was being assigned night shoots on “L.A. Confidential,” photographing murder victims. That talent — shooting “stiffs,” as he recalls it — made him a hot commodity.

Jaffe saw TV action on series like “Veronica Mars” in 2004, and by the next year, he was on high-profile shows such as “The West Wing,” “Cold Case” and a road map of “CSI” series, from Miami to New York to Las Vegas. Shooting everything from explosions to gory crime scenes, ID photos to autopsies, he climbed into the big leagues, one fireball at a time. He also worked a host of dramatic venues, including “The Doctors,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Shark.” 

Some still photographers have favorite subjects, and in 2006, Jaffe declared that actor James Woods was his. Sharing a respect for the craft, the two remain close to this day. 

A certified ship’s captain, the ageless Jaffe enjoys sailing when not on set (recent shoots include “What/If,” “Life in Pieces” and “Lucifer”). He reflects on his unobtrusive profession: “You gotta stay invisible and focused to succeed as a stillman. Otherwise, the moment just swims away.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • BILL WYMAN - 1960sVarious

    Tribeca Film Review: ‘The Quiet One’

    Early in the filming of his documentary “The Quiet One,” Oliver Murray knew he had his emotional centerpiece after capturing his subject, the longtime Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, talking about an encounter with Ray Charles. It’s a simple and quiet moment in a film packed full of tales of pop-culture upheaval, one that touchingly [...]

  • Ron P Jaffe Stills Photographer CSI

    On-Set Stealth Is Key Skill of Longtime Hollywood Still Photographer Ron Jaffe

    Cruising the edge of sets like a shark in shallow water, still photographer Ron P. Jaffe has spent a career using his stealthiness to capture the perfect shot. Sharing tales from times past as he sits in the serenity of his Playa del Rey home, he describes taking pictures on many of the crime movies, [...]

  • Jamie Dornan

    Jamie Dornan, Holliday Grainger to Star in John Patrick Shanley's 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

    Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) and Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) will star in “Wild Mountain Thyme,” directed by John Patrick Shanley, the Oscar-winning writer of “Moonstruck,” and the Oscar-nominated scribe of “Doubt.” HanWay Films has acquired the international sales rights and will commence sales at Cannes with CAA Media Finance handling the North American [...]

  • The Intruder review

    Box Office: 'The Intruder' Overtakes 'Long Shot,' 'UglyDolls' on Thursday Night

    Sony’s thriller “The Intruder” invaded the box office with $865,000 at 2,073 North American locations on Thursday night. “The Intruder,” starring Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good and Michael Ealy, topped Lionsgate’s romantic comedy “Long Shot,” which opened with $660,000 at 2,500 locations during Thursday night preview showings. STX’s animated comedy “UglyDolls” took in $300,000 at 2,250 [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood Stars in Hiroshima

    Evan Rachel Wood to Star in Hiroshima-Inspired ‘One Thousand Paper Cranes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Evan Rachel Wood will star alongside Jim Sturgess and Shinobu Terajima in “One Thousand Paper Cranes,” the story of Hiroshima survivor Sadako Sasaki and author Eleanor Coerr, who wrote the worldwide bestselling children’s book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.” Independent has boarded sales ahead of Cannes, where the project will be at the Marche. [...]

  • Citizen-Action Doc Offers Rallying Cry to

    'The Valley's' Nuno Escudeiro: 'We Will Be Remembered' for Refugee Response

    Framed by the French Alps, the border region between Italy and France has become an unlikely hot spot for countless migrants risking their lives to flee poverty, war, and political persecution. In the Roya and Durance Valleys, local communities have banded together to help the influx of refugees by offering them food, shelter and legal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad