South Korea’s Incentive Adds Foreign Productions to Country’s Thriving Film Industry

Variety Staff

Producers seeking a location that blends the traditional with the modern, offers mountains and coastlines, boasts historic structures and contemporary architecture, should consider South Korea, a country with a thriving local film industry, well developed production infrastructure, experienced crews and a wide choice of accommodations and restaurants. In addition, South Korea provides a cash rebate of up to 25% on qualified spend.

The cash rebate is 20% for three minimum shooting days and a minimum spend of 100 million won, the local currency. The dollar equivalent is approximately $88,000.

The rebate rises to 25% if shooting days are 10 or more and the spend is at least 2 billion won, or about $1.77 million.

The maximum grant per project is 1.5 billion won, or about $1.3 million. Each project must receive approval from the Korean Film Council, or KOFIC, which launched the location incentive program in 2011. KOFIC is a state-supported, self-administered organization under South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Recent projects shot in South Korea include the recently launched Netflix series “Kingdom” (2019), “Black Panther” (2018), “The Great Battle” (2018), “Burning” (2018), “Okja” (2017), “Colossal” (2016), “Star Trek Beyond” (2016), TV series “Dramaworld” (2016), TV series “Sense 8 “(2016) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

Incentives
20%-25% Cash rebate on qualified spending
20% for minimum of three shooting days and $88,000 spend
25% for minimum of 10 shooting days and $1.77 million spend

