Oklahoma Attracts Productions With Hefty Cash Rebate of Up to 37%

By
Variety Staff

Oklahoma may not be the first state that comes to mind when film and TV producers are mulling filming locations and incentives, but the Sooner State offers one of the most competitive programs in the country, with a cash rebate of up to 37% of qualified spend.

To this lure, the Sooner State adds scenic landscapes of rolling hills, forests and sweeping prairies – not to mention classic-looking American cityscapes, unique examples of art deco architecture and archetypal suburban neighborhoods.

Oklahoma – a home to over 50 state parks, six national parks, two national forests and an expansive network of wildlife preserves – also positions itself as the perfect location for projects looking to capture the spirit of the American frontier.

The standard 35% cash rebate applies to all qualified expenditures. To reach the higher number of 37%, the state offers a 2% bonus when Oklahoma music and/or recording is utilized in productions.

To qualify, projects must spend a minimum of $25,000 in the state and have an overall production budget of $50,000. There is no project or compensation cap, and the program itself has an annual cap of $8 million.

Recent productions shot in Oklahoma include “To the Stars” (2019), “Starbright” (2019), “Awake” (2019), “Unplanned” (2019), “I Can Only Imagine” (2018), “Wildlife” (2018), “Logan” (2017), TV series “American Gods” (2017 to present) and “American Honey” (2016).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

    Oklahoma Attracts Productions With Hefty Cash Rebate of Up to 37%

