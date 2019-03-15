Ohio’s Midwest Locations and Flexible Tax Credit Lure Producers

With its small towns, rolling farmlands and industrial cities, Ohio embodies the American Midwest. Other location lures for filmmakers include the shore along Lake Erie, the campus of Ohio State University, the striking skyline of Cincinnati and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The Buckeye State also provides producers with a 30% tax credit.

The 30% refundable credit includes a one-time transferrable tax credit option. It applies to qualified spend and encompasses both resident and non-resident above-the-line and below-the-line labor.

The program annual cap is $40 million, and the minimum spend per project is $300,000. There is no project or compensation cap. A CPA audit and loan-out registration are required.

To qualify for the credit, companies must be registered to do business in Ohio. Only the applicant entity’s expenditures are eligible. The applicant will receive the tax credit certificate when the project is complete.

Recent projects that have shot in the Buckeye State include “White Boy Rick” (2018), “The Old Man & the Gun” (2018), “Finding Steve McQueen” (2018), “The Strangers: Prey at Night” (2018), “Acts of Violence” (2018), “13 Reasons Why” (2017 to present), “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (2017), “My Friend Dahmer” (2017), “The Bye Bye Man” (2017) and “The Fate of the Furious” (2017).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.