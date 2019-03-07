×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nimble Studio’s New Pipeline Helps Take Animation to the Cloud

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
anamon Studios Lets Eat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anamon Studios

Cloud-based collaboration has transformed the world of digital content, and the technology now extends into animation. One company at the forefront of this change, Nimble Studio, aims to provide high-level tools while eliminating high-cost infrastructure, allowing collaboration all over the world among artists who can work from their homes or even at the neighborhood Starbucks. 

Nimble began five years ago as Nimble Collective, a platform built for creators by creators as a pipeline to make the animation process easier for amateurs and professionals alike. In fact, the initial plan was for Nimble to be used in schools. 

“The idea for Nimble Collective actually came out of education,” explains co-founder Rex Grignon, former head of character animation at DreamWorks Animation on such films as “Shrek” and the “Madagascar” trilogy. “I was teaching at the university level, and I saw that the educational experience was not very good because these art schools had to build their own pipelines. I thought that these kids should have the same kind of [tools] we have at the big studios.” 

Related

Grignon talked with DreamWorks Animation colleague Scott LaFleur, another Nimble co-founder, who showed him that an application could be streamed from the cloud. “I said, ‘Wow, if you can stream one application, you can stream many. And if you can stream many, you tie that together into a workflow. Then any school in the world could have a complete professional pipeline.”

The epiphany sparked a series of meetings between Grignon and his co-founders that resulted in the formation of the collective. “In 2014, we got enough validation that this was a good idea for a business that we left our jobs and founded Nimble,” he says. “We realized that if we could solve this problem for education, we could put a pipeline in the cloud and any studio could use it. I could help independents start their own studios, help big studios cut their costs and facilitate opportunities for artists around the world to more easily connect with studios without having to move their families around.”

Now, says Grignon, Nimble Studio is capable of serving hundreds of artists, terabytes of data and “all kinds of cool enterprise-level functionality.”

Nimble has partnered with a number of companies to make the pipeline work, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Toon Boom, Houdini, Technicolor, Adobe and Zerply. And it just acquired RGB Notes, a cloud-based suite of collaboration tools. 

The Nimble community has been growing in popularity among independent animators and small studios. The company has been talking with the Hollywood majors about taking their operations into the cloud, but no deals have yet been signed.

One of the biggest perks of the Nimble pipeline for big studios is being able to pull from a pool of animators anywhere in the world. “Studios are very interested in being able to cast a worldwide net for talent,” Grignon says. 

But the main focus for Nimble is the talent that makes up the collective. “The Nimble Collective, the enterprise and the studio release are all about giving artists the opportunity to connect with their jobs, with work, wherever they live,” explains Grignon. “It’s really about how do we give greater access to these studios and projects to artists around the world, whether they’re doing their own little thing or whether they’re working with a big studio. That functionality is in the DNA of Nimble Collective.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Artisans

  • anamon Studios Lets Eat

    Nimble Studio's New Pipeline Helps Take Animation to the Cloud

    Cloud-based collaboration has transformed the world of digital content, and the technology now extends into animation. One company at the forefront of this change, Nimble Studio, aims to provide high-level tools while eliminating high-cost infrastructure, allowing collaboration all over the world among artists who can work from their homes or even at the neighborhood Starbucks.  [...]

  • Pinar Toprak Captain Marvel Composer

    ‘Captain Marvel’ Composer Shatters Glass Ceiling for Superhero Movies

    With the March 8 opening of “Captain Marvel,” composer Pinar Toprak becomes the first woman to score a Marvel superhero movie — possibly the most high-profile accomplishment yet for a female in a notoriously male-dominated profession. But the Turkish-born musician isn’t interested in gender comparisons. “No man was ever asked, ‘Do you think you got [...]

  • Uncle Drew

    New York State’s Ample Production Incentives Continue to Lure Major Projects

    Few places offer as much iconic imagery as New York City: Times Square, One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Madison Square Garden, Wall Street… just to name a few. But the state of New York has more to offer than just the bustling metropolis of the Big Apple, including pastoral locations in Westchester County and [...]

  • Good Boys Universal

    Hollywood's Stunt Industry Grapples With Issues of Race and Skin Color

    In August, a photo surfaced of a boy in an Afro wig with makeup-darkened skin standing in for 11-year-old African-American actor Keith L. Williams on the Vancouver set of “Good Boys,” a comedy about three sixth-graders who ditch school and wind up on a road trip. The image sparked online outrage, and Seth Rogen, one [...]

  • John-Powell Dean-DeBlois How to Train Your

    'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Soars With Fiery Score

    Composer John Powell knows a little something about scoring for animation. One-third of his entire feature-film output has been for such top-grossing pics as “Kung Fu Panda,” “Happy Feet,” the “Ice Age” series and “How to Train Your Dragon.” The latter earned him a 2010 Oscar nomination for original score. The adventures of Toothless the dragon [...]

  • Ophelia Movie Disney

    Czech Republic Lures Productions With Ideal Locations and a 20% Rebate

    For producers seeking a location that possesses both natural beauty and a bustling urban landscape, the Czech Republic fits the bill. The country has a long and illustrious film industry (think Milos Forman) and is the site of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival every summer, which gathers indie filmmakers and studios alike in an [...]

  • Frank Masi and Dwayne Johnson Movie

    Still Photographers on Movie Sets Adapt to New Technology

    Some movie fans, and even other crew members, might assume that all those promotional images that appear in publications are captured by the lens of the camera shooting the movie. Not true. Those pictures are snapped on set by still photography pros who are members of the Intl. Cinematographers Guild Local 600, also known as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad