New York State’s Ample Production Incentives Continue to Lure Major Projects

Few places offer as much iconic imagery as New York City: Times Square, One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Madison Square Garden, Wall Street… just to name a few. But the state of New York has more to offer than just the bustling metropolis of the Big Apple, including pastoral locations in Westchester County and the Hudson Valley. Generous incentive abound, including a 30% refundable tax credit on qualified expenditures in the state, and $420 million in credits annually.

Specifically, the state of New York offers producers of film and TV programing a 30% tax credit on qualifying spend. An additional 10% is available on qualified labor expenses incurred in certain upstate New York counties, which invites producers to leave the crowded confines of Manhattan and the city’s four other boroughs for the relatively wide open spaces that stretch from tony Westchester County up through Woodstock, the Catskills, the Finger Lakes, and all the way to Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

New York State allocates a whopping $420 million annually to the incentive program, which includes $25 million for post-production.

Recent feature film projects shooting in New York state include “Joker” (2019), “The Irishman” (2019), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), “A Quite Place” (2018), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Black Panther” (2018), “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), “Can You Ever Forgive Me” (2018), “Green Book” (2018) and “Uncle Drew” (2018).

TV projects now shooting in New York include “You,” “The Punisher” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.