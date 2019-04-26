×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Mexico Raises Annual Cap on Refundable Film and TV Tax Credit

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREED II
CREDIT: Barry Wetcher

New Mexico, which has long been a destination for Hollywood film and TV production, recently more than doubled its annual cap on its 25% to 30% refundable tax credit – from $50 million to $110 million. The state is now poised to lure even more business.

Specifically, New Mexico offers a 30% refundable tax credit on qualifying TV projects, and a 25% refundable tax credit on film projects. A similar 25% refundable tax credit applies to standalone post-production projects. As defined by the state, the production tax credit is meant for production companies that have direct production and direct post-production expenditures that are subject to taxation by the State of New Mexico.

One of the most significant developments in the history of New Mexico filmmaking occurred last October, when Netflix announced it had chosen Albuquerque Studios, the state’s largest soundstage complex, as its new production hub and was buying the entire property – which includes stages, offices and a backlot. Netflix said it expected to spend $100 million every year on production in New Mexico for the next 10 years.

Projects recently shot in New Mexico include “The Goldfinch” (2019), “Roswell, New Mexico” (2019 to present), “The Mule” (2018), “Creed II” (2018), “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018), “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” (2018), “12 Strong” (2018), “Godless” (2017), “Logan” (2017), “Preacher” (2016 to present) and “Better Call Saul” (2015 to present).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

Incentives
30% Refundable credit on TV projects
25% Refundable credit on film projects
25% Refundable credit on stand-alone post-production projects.

More Artisans

  • Native Son

    How ‘Native Son’ Production Team Re-Created Depression-Era Chicago

    When HBO Films bought the world-premiering “Native Son” earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, it felt that the movie, based on Richard Wright’s seminal 1940 novel of the same name, would focus on a subject to which modern audiences could certainly relate: the complicated issue of racism in America. But the filmmakers faced a harder [...]

  • Santa Fe Studios Netflix

    Santa Fe Studios Competes With Other New Mexico Stages for Streaming Business

    Albuquerque Studios entered the spotlight last October when it was purchased by Netflix. While the complex is clearly the jewel in the crown of New Mexico’s production infrastructure, with eight soundstages totaling 132,000 square feet, 100,000 square feet of production offices, a large backlot and support space, it’s not the only modern studio facility in [...]

  • Todd Phillips

    Why 'Hangover' Director Todd Phillips Keeps Coming Back to His Favorite DP, Lawrence Sher

    “That’s my guy Larry,” says director Todd Phillips upon learning that Variety has selected his favorite DP, Lawrence Sher, as a billion-dollar cinematographer. The duo have worked together on a half dozen films, including all three installments of the “Hangover” franchise, “Due Date,” “War Dogs” and the upcoming “Joker,” with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De [...]

  • Lawrence Sher Cinematographer

    Cinematographer Lawrence Sher Shoots Smash Comedies and Big Blockbusters Alike

    For cinematographer Lawrence Sher, the focus has always been on the director. That philosophy has carried Sher’s imagery to millions of filmgoers, including his latest work set to hit screens this year: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” directed by Michael Dougherty, and “Joker,” directed by Todd Phillips, who has also collaborated with Sher on all [...]

  • Ridiculous Six

    Netflix Benefits From Changes in New Mexico's Production Incentives

    When New Mexico’s new governor, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, signed SB2 in late March, the headline was that it more than doubled the annual cap on the state’s 25%- to 30%-per-project refundable film and TV tax credit, from $50 million to $110 million.  Arguably more noteworthy, however, was the new law’s provision that the cap [...]

  • Home Again Trinidad and Tobago

    Trinidad and Tobago Attracts Producers by Adding Hefty Cash Incentive to Visual Lures

    A dual-island Caribbean nation that fits fulfills the all visual requirements of a tropical paradise, Trinidad and Tobago offers a striking variety of shooting locales ranging from azure waters, white sands, thick jungle, sprawling savannahs and – on the urban side – bustling cities. Though the islands have predominantly housed local films, they are now [...]

  • Netflix Our Planet Sophie Darlington

    Netflix's 'Our Planet' Roars to Life With Work by Top Wildlife Cinematographers

    In terms of scope, production time and — very likely — budget, Netflix’s “Our Planet” is one of the most ambitious projects from the streaming service to date. Narrated by David Attenborough and made available worldwide on April 5, the goal of the eight-part series is to capture diverse habitats across the globe and highlight [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad