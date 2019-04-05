Glitz, Old-West Grit and 15% Transferrable Tax Credit Pull Films to Nevada

The Las Vegas strip with its glamourous casinos, spectacular shows and throngs of merrymaking tourists is iconic in the American imagination. But there is more in Las Vegas – and in Nevada – for producers. Filmmakers who travel to the state will find locations that include stunning rock formations, abandoned mining towns and motels that suggest “Psycho”-esque mystery and evil. Add to that Nevada’s 15% transferrable tax credit for all cumulative qualified production costs, as well as bonuses for qualifying productions, and you’ll get a plum shooting destination.

Specifically, Nevada offers a 15% incentive for above-the-line resident labor and 12% for nonresident labor. For below-the-line labor the incentive is also 15%, but there’s no incentive for below-the-line nonresident labor. A 5% bonus is triggered if more than 50% of the filming days occur in certain rural counties

For the program, qualified production costs in the state must be greater than $500,000. At lease 60% of the production budget, including pre-production, production and post-production, must be incurred in Nevada as qualified direct production expenditures. However, if all post-production is completed outside of Nevada, post-production expenditures can be withheld from the 60% calculation

There’s project cap of $6 million per production. The overall program cap is $10 million.

Recent productions shot in Nevada include “Free Solo” (2018), “Gloria Bell” (2018), “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” (2018), “White Boy Rick” (2018), “Twin Peaks” (2017), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “War Dogs” (2016), “The Big Short” (2015) and “Creed” (2015).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.