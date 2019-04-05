You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Glitz, Old-West Grit and 15% Transferrable Tax Credit Pull Films to Nevada

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell organize their climbing gear at the top of the Freerider route on the summit of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, CA. They had just set a new speed record on the climb. (National Geographic/Jimmy Chin)
CREDIT: National Geographic/Jimmy Chin

The Las Vegas strip with its glamourous casinos, spectacular shows and throngs of merrymaking tourists is iconic in the American imagination. But there is more in Las Vegas – and in Nevada – for producers. Filmmakers who travel to the state will find locations that include stunning rock formations, abandoned mining towns and motels that suggest “Psycho”-esque mystery and evil. Add to that Nevada’s 15% transferrable tax credit for all cumulative qualified production costs, as well as bonuses for qualifying productions, and you’ll get a plum shooting destination.

Specifically, Nevada offers a 15% incentive for above-the-line resident labor and 12% for nonresident labor. For below-the-line labor the incentive is also 15%, but there’s no incentive for below-the-line nonresident labor. A 5% bonus is triggered if more than 50% of the filming days occur in certain rural counties

For the program, qualified production costs in the state must be greater than $500,000. At lease 60% of the production budget, including pre-production, production and post-production, must be incurred in Nevada as qualified direct production expenditures. However, if all post-production is completed outside of Nevada, post-production expenditures can be withheld from the 60% calculation

There’s project cap of $6 million per production. The overall program cap is $10 million.

Recent productions shot in Nevada include “Free Solo” (2018), “Gloria Bell” (2018), “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” (2018), “White Boy Rick” (2018), “Twin Peaks” (2017), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “War Dogs” (2016), “The Big Short” (2015) and “Creed” (2015).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

Incentives
15% Transferrable tax credit, with 5% bonus for rural shoots
$500k Minimum qualified production
$6m Cap per production

More Artisans

  • Killing Eve

    'Killing Eve' Costumes Get Creative Twists in Season 2

    Jodie Comer’s Villanelle astounded audiences with stunning designer clothing throughout Season 1 of BBC America’s breakthrough spy series “Killing Eve.” Who can forget the sight of her in that poofy pink Molly Goddard dress she wore to a therapy session, of all places? But the international assassin with a penchant for high fashion is on [...]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Yes, It's Really

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Choreographer Breaks Down Live Concert Special

    Kathryn Burns spent four years choreographing the musical numbers on the CW comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (and won an Emmy in 2016 for her efforts), but before the show signed off for good, she also had the opportunity to choreograph a live concert — variety-show style. Titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Composer on the Final Season's 'Intense and Epic' Score

    Ramin Djawadi may not yet be a household name, but his music is surely among the best known of any television series of the past decade. He has scored all 67 episodes of “Game of Thrones” and is now putting the finishing touches on the final six, which begin airing April 14 on HBO. The German-Iranian [...]

  • Solo a Star Wars Story

    Italy Lures Filmmakers With Its Climate, Locations and a 30% Tax Credit

    With its long Mediterranean coastline and temperate seasonal climates, Italy offers multiple advantages for filmmakers. They’re also drawn to the country by its plethora of historical and picturesque cities (Rome, Venice, Naples, Milan), its classic countryside vistas (Tuscany, the Dolomites, Sicily) and, last but not least, the nation’s 30% tax credit. That credit has a [...]

  • Hal Ashby's "Bound for Glory" -

    Garrett Brown's Steadicam Breakthrough Continues to Grow 50 Years Later

    In the history of motion-picture technology, few operators have had a more profound effect on camera movement than Garrett Brown. While dollies and cranes were Hollywood’s go-to platforms into the late ’60s, Brown’s ingenious camera rig — dubbed the Pole and later renamed Steadicam — started a photographic breakthrough that’s still growing 50 years later.  [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    Danny Elfman Broke His Cardinal Rule for 'Dumbo's' Bittersweet Score

    Composer Danny Elfman broke his cardinal rule for Disney’s remake of “Dumbo”: He wrote music ahead of time, long before shooting began and without even seeing a script. “Thinking about the idea of a baby elephant and his mother, and the two being torn apart, I just thought of something innocent and sweet and sad,” he [...]

  • VICTORIA TV Show

    Boom in TV Period Dramas Raises Demand for History Consultants

    Ask production designer Maria Djurkovic how she researched period-accurate sets for the late 1970s-set espionage miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl,” which airs on AMC, and she answers: books, the internet, some personal experience. But then she brings up her secret weapon: Philip Clark. “Phil is something like a detective,” she says. “He can respond to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad