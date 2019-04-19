×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’ Roars to Life With Work by Top Wildlife Cinematographers

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Our Planet Sophie Darlington
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In terms of scope, production time and — very likely — budget, Netflix’s “Our Planet” is one of the most ambitious projects from the streaming service to date. Narrated by David Attenborough and made available worldwide on April 5, the goal of the eight-part series is to capture diverse habitats across the globe and highlight the struggles of local wildlife as animals try to cope with climate change that threatens their existence. 

To accompany the show, Netflix and the wildlife production company Silverback Films worked in tandem with the World Wildlife Fund to create an interactive website where viewers can watch added content and discover ways to help the cause of environmentalism. 

The pricy project was filmed over four years in 50 countries, capturing tens of thousands of hours of footage in roughly 3,500 filming days from 600 photographers and filmmakers using some of the world’s most technologically advanced camera systems. Out of that massive crew, about a dozen made up the core group of Silverback’s go-to camera operators. Those were the individuals who hunkered down sometimes for days in one spot in order to get the shots intended to move audiences to action.

Related

Keith Scholey, co-executive producer along with Alastair Fothergill and the heads of Silverback, compares the best lensers to sports stars. “Like in [soccer], you know who the top dozen wildlife camera operators are, and we only selected the A-listers. We didn’t have to persuade [Netflix] that these are the people to use, because everyone wants to have the rock stars of our industry.”

Among this cream of the crop is Sophie Darlington, a cinematographer who cut her teeth in wildlife filmmaking with Hugo van Lawick, Jane Goodall’s cameraman as she undertook her groundbreaking research with chimpanzees in Tanzania in the 1960s. Darlington has worked with both Disney Nature and the BBC Natural History Unit, and says she finds herself most exhilarated when hiding in a blind for 27 hours with a frozen cucumber sandwich in 20-degree weather waiting for the perfect shot. Her work appears several segments of “Our Planet.”

“The luxury about having done this for so many years is that people get to know what your thing is,” says Darlington. Her sequences for “Our Planet” include startling footage of a wildebeest and its calf, pelicans in Australia’s Lake Eyre region, lions and elephants in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, and the sandhill cranes of Nebraska’s Platte River basin.

A shot of those cranes closes the seventh episode. “There’s a sudden invasion of these incredible migrants on an epic journey,” says Darlington, who shot the birds with a long lens. “And they find this cinched waistband of 17-mile stretch on the Platte River where 500,000 of them land to refuel and recuperate. It’s an amazing thing, but it’s so brief.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Netflix Our Planet Sophie Darlington

    Netflix's 'Our Planet' Roars to Life With Work by Top Wildlife Cinematographers

    In terms of scope, production time and — very likely — budget, Netflix’s “Our Planet” is one of the most ambitious projects from the streaming service to date. Narrated by David Attenborough and made available worldwide on April 5, the goal of the eight-part series is to capture diverse habitats across the globe and highlight [...]

  • Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation and Other

    Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation, Other Voice Actors For Defamation

    Vic Mignogna, known for voicing Broly in the “Dragon Ball” series of games, films, and tv shows, filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and other charges against Funimation and other voice actors on Thursday, according to public court documents. Fellow Funimation voice actors Monica Rial and Jamie Marchi, along with Rial’s fiance Ronald Toye, are also [...]

  • Natalie Morales76th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Natalie Morales to Exit 'Access Hollywood' and 'Access Live' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Natalie Morales is bowing out of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Live” after three years as co-host of the daily entertainment news programs. Morales will continue working for NBC News as West Coast anchor for “Today” and as a correspondent for “Dateline.” Her departure comes a month after “Access” underwent an executive producer shuffle with [...]

  • CBS News Sets Global 'Earth Matters'

    CBS News Sets Global 'Earth Matters' Reporting Effort for Earth Day

    CBS News is sending correspondents to far corners of the earth for an all-day “Earth Matters” reporting effort to kick off Monday on “CBS This Morning.” To coincide with Earth Day, five correspondents will be spread among five continents to offer in-depth reports on environmental issues and the politics in the U.S. surrounding the response [...]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT -

    Jimmy Kimmel Sets 'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons' Live Special on ABC

    Jimmy Kimmel’s long-gestating live sitcom special is finally coming to fruition. Kimmel announced Thursday night on his ABC late-night show that the special, which was first announced in May 2017, will air Wednesday, May 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. The special will see a cast of celebrity guests recreating two classic episodes of the sitcoms [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    WGA: 92% of Writers Who Signed Statement of Support Have Fired Agents

    The Writers Guild of America estimated that over 92% of their members who support a new code of conduct for talent agencies have fired those representatives. Letters announcing formal termination will be delivered on Monday, the guild said in a late-hitting memo on Thursday, as most agencies will be closed tomorrow in observance of Good [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad