×

‘My Brilliant Friend,’ ‘Gomorrah’ Show Different Sides of Naples

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Set di "Gomorra 3", regia di Francesca Comencinii.Nella foto Francesca Comencinii.Foto di Gianni FioritoQuesta fotografia è solo per uso editoriale, il diritto d'autore è della società cinematografica e del fotografo assegnato dalla società di produzione del film e può essere riprodotto solo da pubblicazioni in concomitanza con la promozione del film. E’ obbligatoria la menzione dell’autore- fotografo: Gianni Fiorito.
CREDIT: GIANNI FIORITO

When Saverio Costanzo, the director of HBO and RAI’s “My Brilliant Friend,” started to plan how he would depict the grand but gritty city of Naples — one that’s so vivid in the imaginations of millions of Elena Ferrante readers, he quickly decided that the working-class neighborhood at the core of her four Neapolitan novels had to be fictional.

“Our starting point was always the fake city,” he says, noting that precisely because no other city in Italy has such a strong identity, keeping the right distance from Naples was what enabled him to represent it so intensely.

The drab ’hood called Rione Luzzatti was reconstructed on the grounds of an abandoned glass factory in Caserta, about 20 miles north of Naples, a roughly 5-acre converted space that’s become among the largest sets in Europe. Production designer Giancarlo Basili and local craftsmen built many of the story’s most memorable sites on that lot: the dark tunnel under which the two girls, Lila and Lenù, escape when they skip school; the grate into which the two brilliant friends throw their rag dolls; the Carracci grocery and Bar Solara. This sprawling site comprises exteriors of 14 buildings and a church, a piazza, and period-perfect 1950s apartment interiors, replete with working windows and internal staircases, assembled on a soundstage that was once a warehouse. 

Related

“I used roughly 25 different shades of gray,” says Basili on set, adding that in terms of tone, he drew inspiration from Picasso’s “Guernica.” “Colors will come when the girls leave the neighborhood,” the production designer notes. This will happen in Season 2, which starts shooting in March. For the first season, Costanzo and Basili sought to create a “sense of isolation, as though it were the dusty scenery of a Western.”

The other key element of “My Brilliant Friend,” over which the helmer and production companies Wildside and Fandango obsessed, was the cast. Costanzo and casting directors Laura Muccino and Sara Casani saw 9,000 children before picking the four leads: Elisa del Genio, 11, who plays Elena (Lenù); Ludovica Nasti, 12, who plays Lila; and Margherita Mazzucco, 16, and Gaia Girace, 15, who play the friends when they get older. The quartet had little or no acting experience, so the process involved an intensive acting workshop where they also learned, or honed, the specific Neapolitan dialect spoken on-screen.

A more contemporary form of Neapolitan dialect is spoken in “Gomorrah,” the hyper-realistic mob show, now in its fourth season, which in 2014 started taking Italian TV to new international heights. Produced by Italy’s Cattleya and Sky Italia — and aired in the U.S. on Sundance TV and Netflix — “Gomorrah” was conceived as a series that would bring audiences inside the belly of the real Neapolitan criminal underworld, says executive producer Gina Gardini. This dictated the decision to shoot “almost entirely in the actual places it portrays,” adds Gardini, who notes that some of “Gomorrah’s” 50-minute episodes take place in more than 35 locations, which can mean moving the shoot “twice or even three times a day.”

As its narrative evolved, “Gomorrah” has never strayed from the basic tenet of authenticity, says Francesca Comencini, showrunner for the fourth season, which will air on Sky in March. “The principles of realism, accuracy, knowledge and our aversion toward folklore or cliché remain unchanged, as does our fascination with a city that is so unique and powerful,” she adds.

Campania Film Commission chief Maurizio Gemma says that the authentic locations of “Gomorrah” have made the show more complex from a production standpoint than “My Brilliant Friend.” More significantly, he notes that both shows are giving the region surrounding Naples a big boost. His commission is now training more English-speaking crew and working on new incentives and infrastructure to compete with Eastern Europe. 

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More TV

  • Rick Gomez

    'NYPD Blue' Pilot at ABC Adds Rick Gomez in Series Regular Role

    The “NYPD Blue” sequel pilot has cast Rick Gomez in the series regular role of Det. Craig Pettibone, Variety has learned. Pettibone is studying law at night with the goal of passing the bar one day. Although he hasn’t passed it yet, he’s aggressive enough to be already drumming up clients by passing out his business [...]

  • Set di "Gomorra 3", regia di

    'My Brilliant Friend,' 'Gomorrah' Show Different Sides of Naples

    When Saverio Costanzo, the director of HBO and RAI’s “My Brilliant Friend,” started to plan how he would depict the grand but gritty city of Naples — one that’s so vivid in the imaginations of millions of Elena Ferrante readers, he quickly decided that the working-class neighborhood at the core of her four Neapolitan novels [...]

  • RENT: Top L-R to Bottom L-R:

    How Fox's Live Version of 'Rent' Honors and 'Enhances' Jonathan Larson's Vision

    In the more than 20 years since Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” first debuted on Broadway, the conversation of adaptation has often come up: Film director Chris Columbus infamously brought the story to the big screen in 2005, Michael John Warren similarly shot one of the final performances of the original theater run in 2008, and talk [...]

  • Conversations With a Killer: The Ted

    TV Review: 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes'

    The title “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” Netflix’s new four-part documentary series launching Jan. 24, is slightly misleading. Not about its subject, Bundy, the infamous serial killer who finally confessed to some 30 murders before his 1989 death in the electric chair. The misnomer is “Conversations.” While we hear Bundy’s voice on [...]

  • Marvel's The Punisher

    'Punisher' Star Jon Bernthal on Season 2, Broken Bones and Frank's 'Self-Loathing'

    “The Punisher” returns for its second season today, opening on a Frank Castle in search of a more peaceful life. “He’s dipping his toes in the potential waters of peace,” series star Jon Bernthal told Variety. “He’s flirting with human interaction and human connection. I think it goes awry pretty quickly. There’s a kernel of truth that [...]

  • Emmys statue

    TV Academy to Eliminate Emmy DVD Screeners in 2020

    The Television Academy will eliminate distribution of DVD screeners for eligible shows beginning with the 2020 Emmy cycle. Designed to eliminate both monetary and physical waste, the move will have a substantive impact on the strategy of Emmy marketers. It also makes the academy the first major entertainment-industry organization to bar physical screeners. “This is [...]

  • Black-ish Actor Deon Cole Lands New

    'Black-ish' Star Deon Cole Talks Diversity in Television and Landing New Dream Role

    2019 is shaping up to be Deon Cole’s year, and to hear the actor and comedian tell it, “the stars have lined up and everything is coming together.” Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” with Cole reprising his “Black-ish” role of Professor Charlie Telphy, the actor takes on a slightly different role [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad